Discover the Low-Risk, High Reward of Owning this Property Restoration Franchise PuroClean offers multiple revenue streams with services related to water, fire, smoke, mold and biohazard damage.

By Matthew Goldstein

3 benefits of owning a PuroClean franchise:

  1. Operate in a recession-proof industry with ongoing demand.
  2. Benefit from extensive training and corporate support.
  3. Access to established relationships with insurance agencies.

PuroClean offers a franchise opportunity in the property damage restoration and remediation industry, providing essential services like water damage restoration, mold removal, and fire damage restoration. PuroClean supports franchisees with comprehensive training, a proven business model, and industry-leading resources. Click Here for more information.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $95,530
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $59,000
  • Liquid Capital Required: $70,000
  • Net Worth Required: $250,000
  • Veteran Incentives: 25% off franchise fee
Learn more about PuroClean
Matthew Goldstein

Entrepreneur Staff

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

