Discover the Low-Risk, High Reward of Owning this Property Restoration Franchise PuroClean offers multiple revenue streams with services related to water, fire, smoke, mold and biohazard damage.
3 benefits of owning a PuroClean franchise:
- Operate in a recession-proof industry with ongoing demand.
- Benefit from extensive training and corporate support.
- Access to established relationships with insurance agencies.
PuroClean offers a franchise opportunity in the property damage restoration and remediation industry, providing essential services like water damage restoration, mold removal, and fire damage restoration. PuroClean supports franchisees with comprehensive training, a proven business model, and industry-leading resources. Click Here for more information.
Key Facts:
- Minimum Initial Investment: $95,530
- Initial Franchise Fee: $59,000
- Liquid Capital Required: $70,000
- Net Worth Required: $250,000
- Veteran Incentives: 25% off franchise fee