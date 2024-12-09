The decision comes after years of persistent customer demand for the portable snack, which debuted nearly two decades ago.

Fans of McDonald's Snack Wrap can rejoice: The beloved menu item will officially return in 2025, nearly a decade after it was discontinued, Fox Business reported. The decision comes after years of persistent customer demand for the portable and flavorful snack, which debuted in 2006. McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger, who announced the return of the Snack Wrap on Good Morning America last week, refused to disclose details other than the 2025 return for "competitive reasons."

The Snack Wrap, featuring crispy chicken, shredded lettuce, cheese and a creamy sauce wrapped in a soft tortilla, quickly gained a cult following. Despite its popularity, McDonald's removed the item from U.S. menus in 2016, reportedly due to operational challenges. Now, McDonald's is betting on a revamped version to rekindle its appeal among both loyal fans and new customers.

The announcement also follows a challenging period for McDonald's, as the company works to rebuild consumer confidence after a recent E. coli outbreak linked to raw onions in Quarter Pounder burgers. The outbreak, which affected more than 100 individuals across multiple states, prompted McDonald's to cease using the implicated supplier and reaffirm its commitment to food safety. The CDC declared the outbreak over this month.

Fans of the Snack Wrap took to social media to celebrate the comeback of the inexpensive and portable snack:

The reintroduction of the Snack Wrap positions McDonald's to compete with other fast-food chains capitalizing on similar trends. Burger King, for instance, recently launched its BK Royal Crispy Wraps in various flavors, catering to the growing demand for snack-sized, portable menu items. By reviving its fan-favorite wrap, McDonald's aims to meet shifting consumer preferences while leveraging nostalgia to boost sales.

Franchisees are preparing to meet the expected high demand for the Snack Wrap's return. McDonald's strategy includes ensuring operational efficiency to avoid the challenges that led to the item's initial removal from menus.

As the 2025 launch approaches, the return of the Snack Wrap is a reminder of McDonald's ability to adapt to consumer demand, honor customer loyalty and innovate in a competitive market. It's a chance for franchisees to reconnect with longtime fans and attract a new generation of Snack Wrap enthusiasts.

