Hilary Hoffman turned her garage into a gym, her nights into work sessions and her own unmet needs into a successful business.

"If you want to look good in front of thousands, you have to outwork thousands in front of nobody." That Damian Lillard quote is the background on Hilary Hoffman's phone — and the foundation of her business philosophy. When she launched SotoMethod, an omnichannel fitness brand, from her garage in Santa Monica, she wasn't chasing headlines. She was focused on quietly solving a problem she faced herself.

In a recent Q&A with Entrepreneur, Hoffman discussed the transition from side hustle to full-time founder, why she operated in stealth mode for the first eight months and how she navigated feedback and advice without getting derailed. Whether you're in the early stages of building something new or thinking about turning your side hustle into your main focus, her "stealth mode" strategy can help you.

Related: Plant Lovers Are Making $11,000 a Month On This Fully Remote Side Hustle