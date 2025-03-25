Do you have a green thumb, an internet connection and some hours to kill? If so, this side hustle could be the perfect way to grow thousands of extra dollars a month.

Houseplants make people happy, literally! They are scientifically linked to stress reduction and increased satisfaction. So what if there was a way that you could spend more time with plants, while making more money? That's what Sandi Liang is doing, and she's happy to share the wealth.

When Liang was growing up, her house was always full of plants. Her mom grew them to cook with: Chinese broccoli, winter melon, furry melon and bitter melon. "As immigrants, we have very different vegetables that we eat," Liang says. "So most Asians grow at home, and that's how this whole plant hobby imprinted in my brain." Decades later, when Liang was a mom of four living in Livonia, Michigan, that familiarity with plants — particularly rare or unusual plants — would come to serve her. Now, she can make $3,000 or more in just a few hours.

Want to read more stories like this? Subscribe to Money Makers, our free newsletter packed with creative side hustle ideas and successful strategies. Sign up here.