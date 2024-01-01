Dax Dasilva
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Dax Dasilva is the CEO and founder of Lightspeed Commerce, the unified POS and payments platform for ambitious entrepreneurs. He is also the founder of Age of Union, an environmental alliance that has invested $40 million in protecting critical species and ecosystems.
Latest
Leadership
I Was Reappointed as CEO — Here Are 2 Ways a Fresh Perspective Helped Me Unlock New Growth For My Company
When stepping into a new CEO role, striking the right balance between listening and action is the key to moving the business forward