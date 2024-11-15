Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

They live online. They worship influencers. They're budget shoppers. They're not joiners.

Those are all familiar tropes about Gen Z and other young shoppers. As it turns out, they're all wrong. I've got the data to prove it.

My company recently surveyed more than 2,500 younger, middle-aged and older consumers about their shopping habits and preferences. When it comes to shoppers aged 18-34, the results revealed some fundamental misunderstandings. That's a big issue for retailers who are trying to connect with this critical demographic.

Here are five myths about younger shoppers that our survey helps dispel — along with a few takeaways for retailers.

Related: This Is the 'Discovery' Gen Z Wants to Make In Your Store

Myth No. 1: Younger shoppers prefer to buy things online

It's become accepted wisdom that younger folks won't set foot in a brick-and-mortar store. Our survey shows that consumers aged 18-34 like in-person shopping just as much as anyone else. Young shoppers are discovering and interacting with brands online, but after deciding what to purchase, they often head in-store. With a few exceptions — books, toys and hobbies — that's where they prefer to buy.

So, what does that mean for retailers who want to attract a younger crowd? It's all about tapping into the power of in-store shopping. But I'm not talking about experiential shopping gimmicks here, like free samples or piped-in club music.

Retailers like Sephora, Starbucks and Trader Joe's understand that what consumers really crave in-store is access to experts — people who know and live the product, can answer questions and steer them to smarter choices.

Close to home, for example, that's how they roll at Michel Brisson, a clothing store in my Montreal neighborhood. When I visit, I get a personal stylist for an hour or two — staff members who know the brands they sell and have helped me develop an eye for pieces that work.

Related: 4 Easy Ways to Improve Your Customers' Online Shopping Experience

Myth No. 2: Younger shoppers only listen to influencers

Unless an online influencer recommends a product, Gen Z won't touch it, right? Hardly. In our survey, just 12% of younger people said influencers play a role in their buying decisions, versus 6% for middle-aged consumers.t

Instead, a healthy skepticism prevails. Is that influencer trying to help me or sell to me? Increasingly, Gen Z consumers think paid influencer partnerships are insincere or annoying.

The reality is that for younger shoppers, influencers are just one source of retail intel. Like everyone else, they do Google searches, check out online reviews and scan sites like Reddit.

Do you know who younger shoppers actually do trust? Subject matter experts whose passion and authenticity trump any follower count. When I recently bought a non-electric bike from Recycle Cycle, another Montreal store, the staff walked me through the different options and really showed their expertise.

Myth No. 3: Younger shoppers are cheap

Another persistent stereotype of Gen Z and younger millennial consumers is that they're tight with a buck. The reality: If an experience is important to them, they'll open their wallets.

In our survey, Gen Z and millennials were the demographic most interested in a "VIP" service from retailers, whether it's skipping lines, personalized shopping recommendations or early access to products. They were also the only group where most said that if an item were out of stock, they'd pay more than the sticker price to get it immediately from elsewhere.

Why? Used to having immediate access to just about any product or service, the 18-to-34 crowd values the ability to get things when they want them, even if it comes at a premium. And unlike some older people, they've grown up with the concept of the VIP experience. A good example is music festivals, where paying extra comes with perks like premium seats and private lounges. Having access to another tier of service like this creates a feeling of loyalty and investment, whether it's attending a concert or visiting a store.

Retailers who want to make younger customers feel special could steal a page from Princess Polly. To appeal to Gen Z, its main audience, the Australian fashion brand created a tiered VIP program for online shoppers. As they work their way up from "general admission" to "front row," participants can access rewards such as exclusive sales and gift card draws.

Related: Why Everyone Wants to Be an Influencer Right Now

Myth No. 4: Younger shoppers aren't really joiners

We hear so much about social isolation in the digital era. However, the data suggests that younger shoppers are hungry to be part of something, including retail membership communities.

In our survey, almost 80% of Gen Z and young millennials were the group most likely to subscribe to retail memberships like Amazon Prime. About 20% said they only patronize stores with whom they have subscriptions.

Retailers who feed that appetite for belonging stand a chance of developing lifelong relationships. At root, it's about finding ways for younger shoppers to mix their own identity with the larger brand experience, whether online or IRL.

This isn't a radically new concept, of course. Apple, Harley-Davidson and Lululemon all built empires on the backs of bought-in tribes of devoted followers.

More recently, fitness brands have jumped on the bandwagon. Peloton's built a thriving customer community where members compete, connect and add friends and followers, while British fitness apparel brand Gymshark hosts live events that draw thousands of people.

Related: How to Tap into the U.S. Social Commerce Market Through Millennials and Gen Z

Myth No. 5: Younger shoppers turn to social media for mindless entertainment

It's no surprise that TikTok is huge and has younger shoppers. Our survey confirms that among consumers aged 18-34, it's the most popular single resource for engaging with a brand. But they're not looking for zany dances and 15-second clips.

Younger people increasingly turn to TikTok for more thoughtful and substantial content. For them, it's also replacing Google as a search engine. Like other shoppers, they're seeking authenticity and passion, not a sales pitch. The most successful brands on TikTok have found ways to teach their audiences about the intricacies of their products and services, channeling subject-matter enthusiasm in a way that feels unforced and invited.

To appeal to Gen Z, for instance, Peloton now offers classes on TikTok, Neutrogena uses it to educate people about skincare and Fender posts practice routines and tips for new guitarists.

Ultimately, the reality is that young shoppers are equally at home in two worlds: online and physical. For retailers, that means embracing strategies that knit these two domains together in creative ways. "Content" on social media might get people's attention, but increasingly, sales are consummated in-store. The common denominator: genuine enthusiasm for the product and the customer, whether it's online or in real life.