Gen Z's Main Career Aspiration Is to Be an Influencer, According to a New Report Over half of Gen Z individuals surveyed expressed a desire to become influencers, compared to 41% of adults from other age groups.

Key Takeaways

  • Over 57% of Gen Z'ers surveyed desired influencer roles, outpacing other age groups by 16%.
  • A majority (53%) view it as a respectable career choice.

The job market is constantly changing, and with AI, the state of work is likely to evolve even further. So what is the career of choice of today's youth? Is it to be a doctor, engineer, astronaut, or CEO? Nope, not unless it's on TikTok.

For Gen Z, one industry reigns supreme: influencing on social media.

According to a recent report by decision intelligence company Morning Consult, which surveyed over 2,000 adults in the U.S., 57% of Gen Zers said they'd be an influencer if given the opportunity, compared to 41% of adults from all age groups.

Gen Zers and millennials also believe influencers more now, with the report noting that "trust in social media influencers" rose from 51% in 2019 to 61% in 2023.

A majority (53%) of Gen Zers surveyed considered influencing a respectable career choice, and a similar percentage would be willing to leave their current jobs if they could sustain their lifestyle as an influencer.

Remarkably, three out of ten young people would even invest in becoming influencers.

What app is best for influencers?

According to a 2022 survey by influencer-marketing firm IZEA, TikTok is now considered the top platform for promoting products through influencers by Gen Z and millennial consumers.

The survey, which involved over 1,200 U.S. consumers and took place in December 2022, also revealed that 42% of young respondents use TikTok while seeking recommendations before making significant purchases, while only 25% said they consult friends and family. (YouTube came in second at 40%.)

TikTok has also made being an influencer an attainable profession.

"No-frills, direct-to-cam, and low-editing content does well on TikTok, so it's broadened the amount of people who feel influencing is accessible to them," Ellyn Briggs, a brands analyst at Morning Consult, told CNBC.
