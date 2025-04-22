Here's a practical, no-fluff guide for founders who need to sell but don't see themselves as "salespeople."

As a founder, you start your business with a bold vision, a breakthrough product and tremendous industry expertise — but most founders don't have a background in sales. Yet, selling is the lifeblood of any startup or small business. So, how do you go from avoiding sales conversations to confidently closing deals and driving growth?

This article will provide a practical, no-fluff guide for founders who need to sell but don't see themselves as "salespeople." It will introduce strategies founders can use to build stronger client relationships, better sales outcomes and increased productivity. Plus, we'll share examples of how entrepreneurs can transform from reluctant sellers to revenue-driving rainmakers. If you're struggling to grow your business, read on to learn how a proven sales framework can help.

Let's look at two examples of founders — a web designer and an architect who have started their own businesses. Both entrepreneurs excel in their fields and are passionate about their work, but they haven't given too much thought about how to win business. Unfortunately, customers don't just come knocking at your door or clicking on your website. It takes a combination of sales and marketing efforts to attract potential customers, win their trust and, ideally, build customers for life.

What is a sales framework, and why do I need one?

A sales framework is a clear, repeatable process for turning conversations into revenue.

Most founders and solopreneurs create a business around their competency. What they quickly find out is that without sales, nothing happens. That's because a founder's comfort zone usually involves talking about their products and services, rather than engaging prospects to uncover problems and add value. And, when sales don't happen quickly, many business owners start thinking about cutting prices and offering discounts, which is seldom the right solution.

Founders need to change their mindset. They need to stop selling and start solving.

Three ways to do this include:

1. Build trust-based relationships:

People buy from people. Building client relationships rooted in trust and integrity begins with understanding their specific challenges. This requires active listening, empathy and genuine interest in their challenges.

Make the conversation about them; this shows that you care more about their success than simply making a sale. Ask thoughtful questions and offer insights that reflect your expertise. When you develop trust and build relationships over time, that will eventually lead to sales.

2. Uncover true value:

It's easy to get caught up in talking about features and specifications, but the real value of your solution is how it improves both your client's business and personal life. As a solopreneur or small business founder, you must go beyond the surface and uncover and articulate both business and personal value to meet your customers' logical and emotional needs. The business value may include things like increased efficiency, cost savings or enhanced competitiveness, while personal value could be peace of mind, more free time or reduced stress.

3. Drive results through conversations

Sales is ultimately about problem-solving. Use strategic conversations to position yourself as a problem-solver, not a seller. Your conversations should focus on outcomes — how your solution will make their lives easier or their businesses more successful. Most importantly, it's not enough to say, "It will save you time and money." You'll need to quantify the value of your offerings to make a real impact. Ask targeted questions and encourage prospective buyers to share information about their business.

What's my hook?

A value-based sales conversation must start with a credibility introduction. Credibility gets you in the door, and it hooks your prospect into wanting to learn more.

Your credibility intro should be tailored to your prospect and their issues, and it should also include brief explanations of:

Who you are and what you do

Prior successes with similar companies

What makes your solution unique

The financial and/or business impact of previous successes

In total, this should only take between 30 seconds and two minutes. This is your chance to engage your prospect with a short, relevant story that piques their interest and lets them understand how you've helped others in their situation.

Here are two examples of credibility intros:

"At WebVibe Design, we've been working with small businesses, like yours, to help them stand out online and capture leads through their website. For example, we've recently helped a client increase their organic traffic by 55% and boost form fills by 37% in the first six months working together by redesigning their site. Based on my research, it looks like you might be facing similar challenges, but I don't want to assume. What are the biggest challenges you're facing?"

"As a licensed architectural firm with 10 years of experience, Visionary Structures works with local businesses, like yours, in retail and hospitality to create impressive spaces that support their operational goals. For example, we recently worked with a client who wanted to preserve the aesthetic of their current space while expanding their operational footprint. By working with us, Andrea's Sweets Shoppe extended the charm and character of its existing space to include a café, which is on track to increase annual revenue by 32%. Based on your initial inquiry, it sounds like you have a similar project in mind. What are the challenges and goals that led you to reach out?"

Practice your intro so you can deliver it effortlessly with confidence and conviction.

Selling doesn't have to feel uncomfortable or pushy — and it certainly doesn't require a traditional sales background. However, specific sales training for entrepreneurs can help you focus on building trust-based relationships, uncovering true value and driving results through meaningful conversations. This lets founders shift from "selling" to "solving" and helps you position your solution in terms of the value it creates. Master that mindset, and the sales will follow.