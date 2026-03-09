The Smartest Founders Aren’t Chasing Venture Capital — They’re Doing These 5 Things First

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways The smartest founders aren’t following the traditional fundraising playbook—what they do first could change everything.

Before raising a dime, successful founders focus on a step most entrepreneurs overlook entirely.

Today’s entrepreneurial narrative is saturated with messaging about hypergrowth. Investors are demanding broader exit strategies and higher multiples, often before founders have even launched a minimum viable product (MVP). The era of “fund anything with a dot-com or XR at the end of it” has passed. The stakes are now higher — and they arrive much earlier in a company’s lifecycle.

Data reflects this shift. According to Carta, venture capital firms have reduced the total number of year-over-year investments, while the dollar value of those investments has increased. Venture capital hasn’t disappeared; it has simply evolved to fund fewer but larger deals. Crunchbase similarly notes that while venture firms continue investing at Seed and Series A stages in 2026, the size of those rounds is growing, pushing companies to think about growth and exit potential much earlier.

As a result, the definition of a successful outcome has also changed. Higher valuations and larger capital infusions require greater returns, which means bigger exits and higher multiples. This “higher risk, higher reward” mindset also helps explain why we increasingly see heavily funded startups contract—or shut down entirely—when they fail to meet those expectations.

For founders, however, this evolution presents an opportunity. It suggests that a new phase of creation should be inserted earlier in the startup journey.

The traditional startup path often looked like this:

Start a company built around a high-growth idea. Secure initial funding. Develop a usable product.

Today, particularly for first-time founders, the success model is shifting:

Create a minimum viable product first. Validate the MVP. Secure institutional funding.

In other words, the strategy has evolved into a product-first narrative. Founders must demonstrate real proof of value much earlier.

For those looking to adopt a product-first entrepreneurial strategy, the following five guidelines can help position a company for success.

1. Streamline priorities and focus on product development

In an effort to stand out from competitors, founders often try to build everything at once — company structure, team, product, distribution and brand. Instead, give yourself permission to focus solely on the product in the early months. For example, dedicate the first six months to MVP development and map out clear product milestones. This focus not only improves the product itself but also reduces cash burn and helps prevent founder burnout.

2. Develop a pre-seed funding strategy centered on the product

Build a team and budget specifically for product development. Ask yourself: How much capital is required to build a working, testable prototype? Focus only on what’s necessary to create that product. Once that number is defined, use it as the target for your initial raise. Funding can also be secured in tranches as development milestones are achieved.

3. Leverage grassroots funding sources

A product-first strategy typically requires less initial capital. This allows founders to avoid a formal priced round with institutional investors and instead tap community-based funding sources. Options include convertible notes that convert at a later round, crowdfunding, grants or fellowships and early-stage incubators such as Y Combinator.

4. Recruit a product-focused team first

Prioritize leaders who can build and shape the product. For technology startups, this might include a CTO or technical lead responsible for engineering and architecture, along with a CPO or product lead overseeing vision, user research and feature prioritization. For consumer brands, it may be a product designer responsible for both design and product strategy. These individuals can be brought on as co-founders, offered equity, and positioned as long-term leaders.

5. Validate the product with real consumer usage data

Once an MVP exists, founders can begin collecting meaningful data through actual product use. This provides far more reliable insight than hypothetical feedback. Real-world data helps refine the product, strengthens the case for future investment and builds credibility ahead of a broader public launch.

As the entrepreneurial landscape continues to evolve, both founders and investors are seeking higher success-rate metrics. While the prevailing narrative often pushes speed above all else, taking one step back early in the process can ultimately allow founders to move much further ahead.

The ultimate destination — the successful company and exit — may remain the same. But approaching the startup journey with greater intention during the product development phase can create a more sustainable, meaningful and ultimately successful path forward.