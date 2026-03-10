Why I Cancelled a Candidate’s Interview 15 Minutes Before It Started

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways A last-minute complication before a scheduled interview highlighted how candidates handle unexpected problems in real time.

The situation offers a broader lesson about preparation, initiative and what employers are increasingly looking for in today’s workplace.

I’m looking for an experienced accounting manager for my business. A few weeks ago, I screened candidates and scheduled about ten initial interviews through the usual job search sites. Each interview was to be conducted via Zoom. I believe it’s important to meet candidates face-to-face — even if it’s online — before moving them to the next stage.

Frank was one of the candidates.

About 15 minutes before the interview, he emailed to say he couldn’t get his speakers to work with Zoom and asked if we could do the interview by phone. I told him I couldn’t. I waited for him to suggest another option. He didn’t. When I asked if he had any alternatives, he said no. So I cancelled the interview.

Harsh? I don’t think so. If you freeze over a minor tech glitch, you’re not ready for today’s workplace.

But this isn’t just about technology. Frank may have had other options — trying different speakers or earbuds, using another device like his phone or finding another way to connect. The specific solution isn’t the point. The point is that he presented a problem and expected me to solve it. And I hadn’t even met him yet.

Frank made a mistake that many job candidates don’t realize when dealing with managers and business owners. Yes, we value experience, professionalism and positive attitudes. But more than anything, we want people who solve problems, not create them.

We don’t want people who immediately explain why something can’t be done. We don’t want people who throw up their hands when faced with a challenge. We want people who find a way to get things done despite the obstacles.

A technical glitch shouldn’t cost someone a job opportunity — but the way they respond to it might. If you can’t troubleshoot your own Zoom call, how can I trust you to troubleshoot problems in my office? It doesn’t inspire confidence.

This matters even more in an era of large corporate layoffs and the accelerating rise of AI. Many jobs will change or disappear. Adaptability and problem-solving will only become more important. The most important test in an interview isn’t the résumé — and it isn’t even the interview itself. It’s how you demonstrate that you can solve problems.

Today, employees are asking for more flexibility. They want to work from home, experiment with their own tools, operate independently and take on more responsibility. Smart employers are open to this. They build environments that encourage innovation and ownership. They want employees who embrace technology and find better ways to work.

That’s the kind of environment I want in my small business. Given those expectations, how could I confidently hire Frank?

Preparation matters too. Strong leaders are always thinking ahead, and successful employees do the same. Frank knew this interview was scheduled. He should have tested his speakers in advance and given himself time —days, not minutes — to fix the problem. If necessary, he could have bought a cheap pair of headphones or arranged an alternative device.

In my business, problems come up constantly. I’m not looking for people who simply react. I’m looking for people who anticipate issues and are ready to deal with them.

I’ll admit that I’m not a great interviewer. I tend to like people and often want to give them a chance. A stronger interviewer might challenge candidates with hypothetical scenarios to see how they respond under pressure. That’s not really my style.

But in this case, Frank made the decision easy for me.