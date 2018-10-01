VIP Contributor

Founder of JaboTV, Media Personality, Keynote Speaker and Consultant

JESSICA ABO is the author of Unfiltered: How To Be As Happy As You Look On Social Media as well as a journalist by day and social entrepreneur by choice. Through her production company, JaboTV, Jessica creates inspirational videos for her YouTube channel as well as branded content for companies. Currently, Jessica is on a nationwide speaking tour helping people turn their passion into action. She gave a TEDx Talk called "Bee the Change" earlier this year.