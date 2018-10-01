JESSICA ABO is the author of Unfiltered: How To Be As Happy As You Look On Social Media as well as a journalist by day and social entrepreneur by choice. Through her production company, JaboTV, Jessica creates inspirational videos for her YouTube channel as well as branded content for companies. Currently, Jessica is on a nationwide speaking tour helping people turn their passion into action. She gave a TEDx Talk called "Bee the Change" earlier this year.
Networking
Why Your Network Is Your Net Worth
Jessica Abo sits down with Halstead Manhattan salesperson Mark D. Friedman to discuss the art of networking.
Workplace Diversity
How One Entrepreneur Is Trying to Solve Diversity Problems at the Executive Level
Jessica Abo sits down with Joe Meyer, the founder and CEO of ExecThread, to discuss how his platform is helping underrepresented professionals gain greater access to high ranking roles at leading organizations around the world.
Music Industry
Why One Music Exec Created a New Platform for Musicians to Get Paid
Mike Heron, the founder of BeatHustle, shares how he is paving the way for a new music industry movement.
New Podcast Showcases Successful Female Founders
Socialfly's Stephanie Cartin shares her top business advice and why she and co-founder Courtney Spritzer are launching a podcast to help women boost their businesses.
Branding
How 2 Entrepreneurs Are Helping Brands Make Millions
Gwen Wunderlich and Dara Kaplan share how their new podcast is motivating entrepreneurs to make a mindset shift to make more money.
Mental Health
How to Be the Star of Your Own Life in Today's Social Media Frenzy
Jessica Abo sits down with Jonah Platt, a Los Angeles-based actor, writer, musician, composer, arranger, director and producer.
How 7 Brothers Became Pioneers in Hemp-Based CBD
Jessica Abo sits down with the co-founders of Charlotte's Web, a global social enterprise, which recently completed its IPO.
Success Stories
How a Family Created One of the Most Successful Corporate Housing Companies
Jessica Abo sits down with Furnished Quarters' co-owners and co-founders, Steve and Gary Brown.
Social Media
Using the 'Whenever' Rule to Not Feel Crappy About Your Social Media Feed
Whenever you're having one of those days and seeing others' social media posts makes you feel low, the "whenever" rule can help cheer you up.
Fashion
My Book and Baby Are Due the Same Day! Follow Along on My Journey. Episode 14: New York Fashion Week.
Jessica Abo brings her book to life with a runway at New York Fashion Week.
Charity
How to Run Your Own Charity Event
If you're determined to get involved in a big way, this eight-step plan can take you from start to finish.
Books
My Book and Baby Are Due the Same Day! Follow Along on My Journey. Episode 13: Launch Time
Jessica takes us along as she breaks down her book launch.
Philanthropy
Looking for a Philanthropic Passion? Learn How to Give Back by Following This Guide.
If you'd like to volunteer more or even become an activist, these tips can guide you to the causes that mean the most to you.
Public Relations
Pitching 101: Reaching Out to the Media and Getting Them to Bite
Increase your success with the press by following this advice on pitching your business story.
Company Culture
Creating a Positive Office Culture in Your Business
As the boss, there's plenty you can do to create a pleasing office environment for your employees. Find out how.