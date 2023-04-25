How to Shift Your Company's Culture to be More Human-Focused

John Sergides is the CEO of MUFG Investor Services. He sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss the challenges facing the asset servicing industry, how his company is facing them and his advice for leaders trying to connect with their employees.

By Jessica Abo

Through his personal and professional experiences, John Sergides understands what drives clients, and the direction they are moving in. He says he knows that surrounding himself with the right team is absolutely imperative and that it is essential to have connectivity to the client base.

As the CEO of MUFG Investor Services, an industry leader in fund administration, asset servicing, banking and fund financing, he works closely with the firm's parent company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, one the world's largest banks with assets topping $3.3 trillion.

As someone who has had major surgery a number of times, he has seen firsthand how a firm culture responds to a person's personal challenges. He believes that running a company means dealing with people as human beings, and that how a firm deals with people through difficult times is what will define it.

He sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss the challenges facing his industry, how his company is navigating them, and how organic growth, valuing your staff and taking risks will help you make quantum leaps in business.
Jessica Abo

Entrepreneur Staff

Media Trainer, Keynote Speaker, and Author

JESSICA ABO is a media trainer, keynote speaker, and bestselling author who uses her 20+ years of TV news experience to help entrepreneurs, C-Suite executives, celebrities, and philanthropists share their stories with the world. An award-winning journalist, Jessica has presented all over the country including at TEDx, Facebook, Microsoft, Delta Airlines, WW, and the United Nations. She has appeared on The TODAY Show, ABC News, Access Hollywood, KTLA, CBS, and NY1 and in Forbes, Fast Company, and Women's Health.  Her debut book Unfiltered: How To Be As Happy As You Look On Social Media sold out on its first day and empowers readers with tools they can use to take back their happiness IRL (in real life).

