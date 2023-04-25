How to Shift Your Company's Culture to be More Human-Focused

John Sergides is the CEO of MUFG Investor Services. He sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss the challenges facing the asset servicing industry, how his company is facing them and his advice for leaders trying to connect with their employees.

Through his personal and professional experiences, John Sergides understands what drives clients, and the direction they are moving in. He says he knows that surrounding himself with the right team is absolutely imperative and that it is essential to have connectivity to the client base.

As the CEO of MUFG Investor Services, an industry leader in fund administration, asset servicing, banking and fund financing, he works closely with the firm's parent company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, one the world's largest banks with assets topping $3.3 trillion.

As someone who has had major surgery a number of times, he has seen firsthand how a firm culture responds to a person's personal challenges. He believes that running a company means dealing with people as human beings, and that how a firm deals with people through difficult times is what will define it.

