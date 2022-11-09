Buying / Investing in Business

Signing out of account, Standby...
VCs Are Missing Out on New, Innovative Ideas. Here's Why (and What They Can Do About It).
6 Real Estate Strategies to Use at Various Stages of Your Investing Career
The Retail Real Estate Market Is Growing. Here's Why That's a Big Win for the Franchise Industry.
How Real Estate Investors Can Prepare for 2023 in 4 Easy Steps
After two years of turmoil in the real estate market, we are all looking forward to seeing what 2023 will bring. Here are the four most important trends to expect in the real estate industry next year.
Why Now Is the Time for Technology Companies to Explore M&A Opportunities
In times of uncertainty, companies are often more likely to engage in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to gain market share or merge their position.
5 Major Deal Points to Know Before Signing a Lease
If you want to rent a space for your business, watch out for these five dealbreakers.
I Tried to Cut a Deal With Jeff Bezos to Help My Hometown. Here's What Happened (and the Lessons I Learned).
Here are a few valuable lessons I learned after presenting a proposal to Amazon's Jeff Bezos.
Use This Checklist to Avoid Buying a 'Zombie' Franchise
Here are 20 questions that will save you time and money. There are great franchise options out there, but you must do your due diligence.
Why Investing in Art and Creativity Is Crucial in Today's Economy
We need art and artists today more than ever, especially in this economy. Here's why.
Tap Into the Wealth Potential of Commercial Real Estate With These 5 Tips
Investing in real estate can be one of the best ways to make a passive — but sizable — income. Learn how it can make you serious money.
This Army Veteran Started Buying Rental Properties While on Duty and Is Now a Full-Time Real Estate Investor. Here Are His Top Tips for Success.
Andrew Davis always knew he wanted to get into business for himself, and real estate investment proved to be the perfect fit.
How Businesses Can Navigate the Treacherous Waters of Trade Wars
War and international tensions have led to sanctions, tariffs, questions for business owners and not a lot of answers for how to mitigate the fallout. Here are some strategies to consider.