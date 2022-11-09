Buying / Investing in Business

In the market to buy a business or looking for your next big investment? Discover tips and news on buying and investing in big or small business endeavors.

Franchise

8 Essential Real Estate Questions To Ask Potential Franchisors

Roxanne Klein

Real Estate

How Real Estate Investors Can Prepare for 2023 in 4 Easy Steps

After two years of turmoil in the real estate market, we are all looking forward to seeing what 2023 will bring. Here are the four most important trends to expect in the real estate industry next year.

Zain Jaffer

Science & Technology

Why Now Is the Time for Technology Companies to Explore M&A Opportunities

In times of uncertainty, companies are often more likely to engage in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to gain market share or merge their position.

Steve Taplin

Real Estate

5 Major Deal Points to Know Before Signing a Lease

If you want to rent a space for your business, watch out for these five dealbreakers.

Roxanne Klein

Business Ideas

I Tried to Cut a Deal With Jeff Bezos to Help My Hometown. Here's What Happened (and the Lessons I Learned).

Here are a few valuable lessons I learned after presenting a proposal to Amazon's Jeff Bezos.

Justin Vandehey

Franchise

Use This Checklist to Avoid Buying a 'Zombie' Franchise

Here are 20 questions that will save you time and money. There are great franchise options out there, but you must do your due diligence.

Alicia Miller

Buying / Investing in Business

Why Investing in Art and Creativity Is Crucial in Today's Economy

We need art and artists today more than ever, especially in this economy. Here's why.

Jodie King

Real Estate

Tap Into the Wealth Potential of Commercial Real Estate With These 5 Tips

Investing in real estate can be one of the best ways to make a passive — but sizable — income. Learn how it can make you serious money.

Nikita Zhitov

Real Estate

This Army Veteran Started Buying Rental Properties While on Duty and Is Now a Full-Time Real Estate Investor. Here Are His Top Tips for Success.

Andrew Davis always knew he wanted to get into business for himself, and real estate investment proved to be the perfect fit.

Amanda Breen

Money & Finance

How Businesses Can Navigate the Treacherous Waters of Trade Wars

War and international tensions have led to sanctions, tariffs, questions for business owners and not a lot of answers for how to mitigate the fallout. Here are some strategies to consider.

Randy Sadler