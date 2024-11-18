Sarah Dusek, co-founder and CEO of travel company Few and Far, learned an important lesson when venture capital negotiations fell apart.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Cape Town, South Africa-based entrepreneur and investor Sarah Dusek. Dusek is the co-founder of venture capital firm Enygma Ventures, co-founder and CEO of travel company Few and Far, and author of Thinking Bigger: A Pitch-Deck Formula for Women Who Want to Change the World. She is also co-founder and former CEO of travel company Under Canvas, which sold for $100 million in 2018.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Few and Far. Sarah Dusek.

I'm from the UK originally, but I spent my early 20s in Africa working for aid agencies. When I met my husband, who's from Montana, I went [there] for the first time and was struck by the big, wide open, vast spaces there: It reminded me of an African safari experience and being out in the wilderness in the bush and seeing lots of wildlife.