How This Company is Trying to Help Mainstream Users Navigate the Web3 Economy

Jack Vinijtrongjit predicts wearing AR/VR goggles will become commonplace by the time kids reach their teens and that smaller devices like AR/VR contact lenses are just a matter of time. However, when he looked at today's tech world through the eyes of adults, he saw several gaps in terms of tooling and education leaving many people unsure how to participate in Web3.

In an effort to help more people transition from Web2 to Web3, he decided there needed to be more resources available and got to work. "There's only about 4.5% of the world population right now in Web3, so our mission is to essentially onboard individuals and companies," he says. Today, his company, AAG Ventures, provides tools like wallets and search engines, and their own blockchain to help people participate in the Web3 economy. "There's no denying that Web3 is going to start taking over a lot of things." That's why he says he's determined to show people who are skeptical about the use cases that they already understand, so they can see how it can benefit them."

Vinijtrongjit sat down with Jessica Abo to talk about AAG's blockchain, how the company is working to eliminate gas fees and the importance of improving the user experience to make Web3 onboarding an easier experience for everyone.