Rachel Sterling
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Rachel Sterling serves as Chief Marketing Officer for Identity Digital where she is focused on expanding impact and driving adoption of their top level domain portfolio. Prior to joining Identity Digital, Rachel held senior marketing positions at Instagram, Twitter and Google.
Latest
Marketing
Why the Smallest Details Mean the Most in Marketing — And How to Leverage Them
Exceptional marketing happens in the details — here's how brands can use details to pack a punch and boost memorability.