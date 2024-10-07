Exceptional marketing happens in the details — here's how brands can use details to pack a punch and boost memorability.

In a world saturated with advertisements, where 54% of consumers wouldn't bat an eye at a brand disappearing tomorrow, capturing consumer attention is no easy task. But amidst the noise, there is a hidden path that leads to increased consumer focus and engagement: attention to detail.

When you weave your brand values and identity into seemingly minor aspects of your brand, from your domain name to your user experience, you can make a lasting impression on your customers. Here's how brands can leverage the details to pack a punch and boost memorability.

Leverage human psychology

Humans are hardwired to notice novelty and nuance. In her renowned study on memory, the German psychiatrist Hedwig von Restorff found that participants were more likely to remember items that stood out in color, shape, texture and size among a group of similar objects — a phenomenon she called the Von Restorff Effect. This knowledge is greatly beneficial in marketing, where the Von Restorff effect can be leveraged across multiple modes of communication — from design and UX to copywriting and social media.

The takeaway? Stand out from the crowd by incorporating distinctive elements into your brand strategy. Something as simple as a bold typeface, an engaging graphic or a unique domain name, with keywords before and after the dot has the power to capture consumer attention. By weaving distinguishing details into your brand, customers are more likely to remember your product or service in a crowded market.

Pay attention to customer experience

More than 50% of consumers switch to competitors after just one bad experience with a brand. These high stakes make it crucial to consider your audience across all channels. Each component of the consumer experience is an opportunity to demonstrate your brand's value.

For instance, if your business has an online storefront, you could personalize product suggestions according to the customer's shopping history. Or, if a customer reaches out with a question, your team can personalize the response with data from your CRM. These small details can show customers you care about them and are willing to make extra effort to provide the best possible experience.

Find authentic ways to stand out

Every marketing leader wants to differentiate their brand. Details are an excellent way to stand out, but they have to feel genuine to be effective. Given that 88% of consumers consider how authentic a brand feels when making purchase decisions, marketers should align each decision with their brand's identity to avoid alienating audiences.

Just think about Kendall Jenner's Pepsi ad from 2017, which received major backlash for trivializing social justice activism to sell soda. Without any connection between the Pepsi brand and the message of peace they attempted to spread, the ad seemed insensitive, oversimplified and inauthentic. O

n the other hand, Patagonia's Don't Buy This Jacket campaign was far more successful. The entire ad spoke directly to the brand's ethos and ran during Black Friday — a brilliant and significant detail that proved Patagonia's commitment to sustainability.

If you want to capture positive attention, think about your brand's core values and find ways to highlight those qualities in your marketing. Back up your claims and stand behind your ethics. Every choice, from a social media caption to an entire advertising campaign, should be thought through with great care and attention. Doing so consistently will naturally inspire consumer confidence and amplify your brand's presence.

Use a unique domain name

When it comes to marketing details, it's essential to leave no stone unturned. A unique new web address, with keywords before and after the dot, is a valuable way to grab attention and stay memorable. Instead of using a long, run-of-the-mill URL, brands today can differentiate themselves with shorter, quippier web addresses ending in keywords such as .pro, .world, or .info. By including keywords that customers associate with the relevant components of your brand in your web address, you can also further boost your SEO for enhanced search result rankings and increased visibility.

Say more with mindful details

When brands invest in seemingly small details, pay attention to their customer experience and align their campaigns with their brand values, customers are bound to notice. Even the smallest choices matter in marketing.

A unique domain name, a personalized touch or a pop of authenticity can make all the difference. The best way to make the most of fleeting moments is to be bold, take risks and stay true to your brand.