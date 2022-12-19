Signing out of account, Standby...
Marketing
Your marketing strategy can make or break your business. Here, discover tips for success when it comes to brand identity, customer engagement, social media presence and more.
Latest from Marketing
You Can Create Demand for Your Business With the Right PR Strategy. Here's How.
Here Are 5 Trends to Watch Out For in Sales and Marketing in 2023
More from Marketing
This Is Why the Holidays Are Actually the Best Time to Post on Social Media
The holiday season can be a slower time for business, but it's actually a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to increase social traffic and optimize their content's reach. Here's why (and how to do it).
6 Ways to Leverage Social Proof to Maximize Your Marketing Efforts
Every entrepreneur should be utilizing this tactic in their marketing. Here's how.
3 Ways to Make Your Funding Pitches Shine
Announcing a funding round is crucial to project stability and strength for your company, so your news needs to be spread as far and wide as possible. Here are three tips to increase your chances of securing coverage for your next funding round.
Why Creativity Is Essential to Getting Your New Businesses Started in a Winning Position
Here's why creativity is the backbone of any successful business.
5 SEO Best Practices for Retailers This Holiday Season
'Tis the season for holiday internet shopping. Optimize your ecommerce SEO and website with these five hacks.
7 Tactics To Prepare Your Digital Marketing Team For 2023
As the year draws to a close, digital markets are now focusing on how they can deliver gains for their clients in 2023.
7 Expert-Backed Rules to Follow to Understand Customer Needs
User research is a complex, tedious process. Follow these seven helpful rules to set up your research for success, backed by 10 years of practical research experience.
These Fatal Flaws Are Killing Brand Reputations
Stop scaring customers away by implementing several easy-to-incorporate behaviors brand-wide.
Your Personal Brand Story: Does It Need To Be A Story Of Struggle?
Everyone faces challenges, but not all stories of transformation are filled with extraordinary events — and despite popular opinion, they don't need to be.