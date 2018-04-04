Neil Patel is co-founder of Crazy Egg, Hello Bar and KISSmetrics. He helps companies like Amazon, NBC, GM, HP and Viacom grow their revenue.
Marketing
3 Mistakes in Marketing I Wish I Had Avoided
Neil Patel shares the first pitfalls he encountered, so you don't have to.
Success Strategies
Building a Strong Company Brand Is All About Your People
Neil Patel explains why investing in your foundation of people can make all the difference.
Online Marketing
4 Unexpected Ways Your Website Could Be Making More Money
Ask yourself if you're targeting the right audience and offering a relevant product.
Global Expansion
Growing Your Business Internationally? Reinvest Every Dollar to See Results.
Neil Patel shares his strategy for seeing real growth in your company.
Artificial Intelligence
Get Ready for AI-Enabled Advertisements -- From Your Fridge
Artificial intelligence will transform advertising in the near future.
Pitching Investors
I've Raised Over $20 Million for My Businesses. Here's How to Get the Attention of Venture Capitalists.
Think big and pitch with passion.
Success
How Making Naïve Mistakes Led Me to Ultimate Success
Developing confidence in business often means learning from unsuccessful decisions.
Marketing Strategies
If You're Going to Copy a Company's Marketing Strategy, Make Sure You Do It Better
A marketing plan that worked for one company, may not work for another.
Career Growth
What It Takes to Transform Your Passion Into a Career
Unsurprisingly, you have to think creatively and search for opportunities.
Career Change
Hate Your Job? Here's How to Bounce Back and Find Your Passion.
Neil Patel candidly breaks down what it takes to find a dream job in hard times.
Social Media
How Your Social Media Can Stand Out From the Crowd
Here are a few tips to boost the clout of your social media accounts.
Social Media Content
How to Stand Out on Social Media, Even With Heavy Competition
Business on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube is no joke, but there's still plenty of opportunity.
Starting a Business
10 Business Tips for Building a Multimillion-Dollar Company
Here's what you need to know if you want to start a business.
The 4 Things You Have to Do to Become Famous on Social Media
Neil Patel wants to help you become "Insta" famous.
Failure
How I Lost $1 Million by the Time I Was 21 Years Old
Don't make the same mistakes I did.