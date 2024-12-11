Get All Access for $5/mo

Elon Musk Is Still the Richest Person in the World and Just Hit a Record Net Worth of Over $400 Billion. Here's How. Several factors have helped the world's richest person reach the milestone.

By Erin Davis

Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Co-Chair of the newly announced Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), arrives on Capitol Hill on December 05, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, 53, has reached more than $400 billion in net worth, the highest ever for an individual, per Bloomberg. This comes despite a Delaware judge's decision last week to void Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package.

Several factors have helped the world's richest person reach the feat.

On Wednesday, SpaceX and its investors agreed to purchase $1.25 billion of shares from employees and other insiders at the privately held company, which boosted Musk's net worth by roughly $50 billion. Tesla's stock is up about 65% since just before the election with Musk's role at the soon-to-be-created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on investor's minds.

Related: Want to Work for DOGE? Elon Musk Is Looking for 'Super High-IQ' Hires — But There's a Catch

Meanwhile, the value of Musk's artificial intelligence startup, xAI, has more than doubled since May to $50 billion.

This all led to Musk's total net worth hitting $439.2 billion Wednesday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg have been flip-flopping in the No. 2 and No. 3 spots for some time. Bezos is currently second with $244 billion while Zuckerberg is at $219.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

He Pitched His First Business at 12 and Sold a Company for 8 Figures When He Was 23. Here's This Gen Z Marketing Expert's Next Big Move.

Griffin Haddrill built a marketing empire working with artists like Justin Bieber and Lil Nas X. Learn how he tapped into Gen Z's digital culture and turned viral campaigns into a business model.

By Leo Zevin
Growing a Business

5 Effective Strategies to Boost Your Business's Online Presence

Boosting your online presence in 2025 is the key to success for businesses looking to grow. Working on your branding and reputation management is important to drive more sales and improve conversion.

By James Dooley
Business News

Apple Is Adding ChatGPT to iPhones This Week. Here's How It Works.

ChatGPT will take over questions that Siri can't answer.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

As a Leader, Take These 5 Steps to Bridge the Gap Between Innovation and Execution

Companies that want to turn ideas into action must align their people and listen to their customers.

By Dax Dasilva
Growing a Business

How to Spot Trends and Anticipate Market Shifts Before Your Competition

Discover how to identify disruptive trends before your competitors by mastering the art of anticipating market shifts. Learn strategies for staying ahead and gaining a competitive edge in business.

By Murali Nethi
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel