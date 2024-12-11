Several factors have helped the world's richest person reach the milestone.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, 53, has reached more than $400 billion in net worth, the highest ever for an individual, per Bloomberg. This comes despite a Delaware judge's decision last week to void Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package.

On Wednesday, SpaceX and its investors agreed to purchase $1.25 billion of shares from employees and other insiders at the privately held company, which boosted Musk's net worth by roughly $50 billion. Tesla's stock is up about 65% since just before the election with Musk's role at the soon-to-be-created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on investor's minds.

Meanwhile, the value of Musk's artificial intelligence startup, xAI, has more than doubled since May to $50 billion.

This all led to Musk's total net worth hitting $439.2 billion Wednesday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg have been flip-flopping in the No. 2 and No. 3 spots for some time. Bezos is currently second with $244 billion while Zuckerberg is at $219.