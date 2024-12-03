Cyber Monday Sale! 50% Off All Access

Elon Musk Still Isn't Getting His Historically High Pay as CEO of Tesla — Here's Why A second shareholder vote wasn't enough to convince Delaware judge Kathaleen McCormick.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • On Monday, Delaware judge Kathaleen McCormick upheld the decision she made in January to void Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $56 billion pay package.
  • Tesla shareholders voted to approve the package in June, but it did not sway the judge’s decision.
  • Tesla wrote in a post on X on Monday that it plans to appeal the decision.
At Tesla's annual meeting in June, company shareholders approved CEO Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package, but it looks like Musk might not get his compensation after all.

Delaware Judge Kathaleen McCormick first voided Musk's pay package in January, writing in a 200-page ruling that Musk's attorneys "were unable to prove that the stockholder vote was fully informed because the proxy statement inaccurately described key directors as independent and misleadingly omitted details about the process."

On Monday, she upheld that January decision in a 103-page document, outlining that even though Tesla shareholders approved the plan in June by a wide margin, the move was not enough to ratify Musk's pay.

One Tesla shareholder, Pennsylvania resident Richard Tornetta, sued Musk in 2018 over the pay deal, kickstarting the years-long legal battle that culminated in Monday's ruling.

Musk's lawyers can't change the outcome of a post-trial decision based on evidence that came to light after the trial, McCormick wrote. In other words, the stockholder vote doesn't have the power to confirm Musk's pay.

Tesla posted on X on Monday that "the court's decision is wrong, and we're going to appeal." The company said that the ruling creates a new standard for judges and lawyers to run Delaware companies instead of shareholders.

Musk reposted Tesla's post and added, "Shareholders should control company votes, not judges."

McCormick also gave the lawyers who fought against Tesla an award of $345 million in cash or Tesla shares. The group originally requested billions of dollars in fees.

Musk's compensation package was first approved by the majority of Tesla shareholders in 2018. It gave Musk the option to buy hundreds of millions of Tesla shares at a preset price if Musk led Tesla to achieve certain financial goals.

It would have been "the largest executive compensation award in the history of public markets," according to McCormick's Monday opinion.

Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

