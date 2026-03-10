Why Storytelling May Be the Most Important — and Most Underrated — Leadership Skill of 2026

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways In an era flooded with data, leaders who use storytelling can transform information into meaning that teams actually remember and act on.

As workplaces become more digital and disconnected, storytelling is emerging as a powerful tool for building trust, alignment and human connection.

In all my years of doing bedtime with kids, whether it was as a babysitter, an aunt and now as a mom, I’ve never once reached the door and heard, “Wait! Just one more statistic! One more data point and I promise I’ll go to sleep!”

But, I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve heard: “One more story. Just one more.”

Telling stories might be one of the oldest jobs in the world, but in the age of AI, it might just be the most powerful leadership skill we have left. As technology accelerates, a paradox has emerged: the faster we automate, the more we crave what only humans can give: meaning, empathy and connection. Storytelling is the bridge that brings it all back together, and I believe this ancient art form has become the missing link in solving the communication gaps that fracture modern organizations.

We all know workplace communication is about more than simply sharing information or assigning tasks. Yet despite an explosion of communication tools from Slack channels, video conferences, project management platforms and more, many leaders find themselves speaking into a void. Their messages don’t land. Their vision doesn’t translate. Their teams feel disconnected rather than inspired. And over time, all of that erodes trust.

How to use stories

There are countless ways stories can help you make your point or build bridges. Consider the typical quarterly town hall. A CEO presents slides full of metrics, strategic initiatives and organizational updates. The information is accurate. The delivery is professional. But what will most likely happen is that within hours, most employees will struggle to recall a single key message, let alone feel motivated to act on whatever you said.

Now contrast that with a leader who opens by sharing a specific moment, whether that’s a conversation with a struggling customer, a personal failure that taught them resilienc or a candid reflection on the company’s journey. Suddenly, the numbers mean something. Those graphs and charts come alive and give the strategy context. That enables the leader’s vision to become visceral rather than abstract.

Through extensive work with organizations across industries, I’ve seen a clear pattern emerge. When leaders learn how to turn their stories into strategy, growth happens in real time, trust deepens, teams can move faster on projects and retention increases.

Here’s the truth: storytelling isn’t for some leaders. It’s for every leader. Especially if you recognize yourself in any of these.

Board-facing executives who find their strategic vision getting lost in translation during high-stakes presentations need to recognize that board members, despite their analytical sophistication, are still human beings who make decisions through the lens of narrative and pattern recognition.

Cross-functional and remote team leaders who want to strengthen relationships with their peers and also elevate the way they communicate up, across and down. Without shared stories and clear ways to relay data and tasks, leaders risk employees feeling confused, sidelined and misaligned.

HR and people leaders are witnessing firsthand the engagement crisis plaguing modern workplaces. When communication fails to create meaning and connection, disengagement metastasizes. And getting this wrong carries staggering costs internally, not to mention costs the global economy trillions of dollars every year, according to multiple workforce studies.

Executives navigating growth, change, or organizational strain need storytelling more than ever. During periods of uncertainty, people don’t just need to know what’s changing; they need to understand why the change matters, how it connects to the organization’s larger purpose and what role they play in the narrative unfolding.

Why we love a good story

We have more ways to communicate than ever before, yet genuine connection feels increasingly rare. In this environment, the uniquely human capacity for authentic storytelling isn’t just valuable, it’s the differentiator.

Stories do what data cannot. They create emotional resonance. They provide context that makes complex concepts concrete. They build the psychological safety that allows teams to take risks, innovate, and speak truth to power. They transform organizational values from words on a website into lived experiences people can embody.

In times of constant change, stories can remind people why their work matters, how they fit into something larger than themselves, and highlight what’s possible when we connect around a shared purpose. That’s not a trend. That’s timeless.

Maybe that’s why, at the end of even the longest day, after all the emails, the meetings, the decisions and the data, I’ll turn around and give in when my kids ask for “one more story.”

Because no matter how old we get, we never outgrow our need to be moved, seen and connected.

And on that note. I hear them calling.

It’s story time.