Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Incorporate storytelling into your personal brand to form deeper connections and stand out from the crowd.

Leverage imagination and strategy to transform your brand into a captivating narrative that entices and retains a diverse audience.

Create a distinctive content series, employ interactive elements and share authentic stories to spark viral moments and broaden your reach.

Ready to turn your story into a brand everyone wants to follow? My wildest idea? I wanted something really creative and unique this year so I created a “Catfish Santa” series for Instagram and LinkedIn. It sparked viral engagement, brought in a wave of new followers beyond my usual circle and set the stage for my new coaching platform, Fix Your Search.

I wanted everyone to understand why your personal brand is so important. Of course, your business brand needs to be stellar, but your personal name needs to be found online in a positive light as well. Here’s how you can transform your own brand by embracing creativity, strategy and a unique story.

1. Make storytelling your superpower

Let’s face it: No one gets excited about another bland resume or typical “About Me” section. The real magic happens when you tell a story that truly connects. When I dreamed up Catfish Santa, I didn’t just want to talk about personal branding; I showed what happens when a legendary figure faces a modern problem: online impostors trying to steal his identity. By sharing a playful, episodic narrative, I went from simply catching attention to keeping it, day after day.

Tip for you: Think of a time when you overcame a challenge, experienced a twist or helped someone in an unexpected way. Share not just the outcome but how it felt, what you risked and what you learned. Authentic emotion and vulnerability will draw readers in and make your brand relatable.

2. Unleash your imagination

Imagination turns the ordinary into the unforgettable. Instead of just warning about online impersonators, Catfish Santa became an evolving adventure, complete with Mrs. Claus clearing up relationship rumors, surprise Santas popping up in places like Tokyo and Aspen, and a series of cliffhangers that made people excited for the next post. Mixing the familiar with humor and surprise helped me connect with all kinds of audiences, not just those in my field.

Tip for you: Give your own story a creative spin. Was there an unexpected hero, a funny mishap or a major plot twist in your journey? Don’t be afraid to exaggerate the stakes or get playful because it’s a story! Use metaphors to show how big the moment felt, like “It was my own superhero origin story!” Creativity makes your brand impossible to forget.

3. Build your brand with strategy

A great idea goes nowhere without a plan. With Catfish Santa, every post was mapped out to tell a bigger story: What’s the hook? When does the twist happen? What action should the audience take? This strategy turned episodic content into real engagement, growing my personal brand and helping others see the importance of their own online presence.

Tip for you: Before your next campaign or post, set a clear goal. Define the message, a few key takeaways and how you’ll keep your audience coming back (with cliffhangers, polls or interactive questions). Give yourself a roadmap so every story builds momentum, not just buzz.

4. Unlock attention with these brand story hacks

Ready to create a story that turns casual scrollers into raving fans? Try these brand story hacks:

Identify defining moments : Think of three times you took a risk, faced a challenge or changed direction. These moments are gold.

: Think of three times you took a risk, faced a challenge or changed direction. These moments are gold. Highlight your quirks : What’s odd, funny or memorable about your journey? Celebrate it!

: What’s odd, funny or memorable about your journey? Celebrate it! Make it a mission : Your story should have a purpose beyond your resume. What’s your “why”?

: Your story should have a purpose beyond your resume. What’s your “why”? Show your personality : Share behind-the-scenes fails, personal interests or vulnerabilities. Authenticity wins attention.

: Share behind-the-scenes fails, personal interests or vulnerabilities. Authenticity wins attention. Connect with your audience: Link your story to a universal theme like overcoming fear or embracing change and always explain how your journey relates to your followers.

Action step: Write out three important stories from your life. Take one and turn it into a “mini-series” by breaking it up into several parts. Add creative twists or invite your audience to vote on what happens next to generate anticipation and interaction.

5. Launch your own viral moment

The best part? You don’t need a Christmas legend to build buzz. When you blend story, imagination and strategy, you can break out of your bubble and attract a brand new audience. If Catfish Santa could bring global engagement and start countless conversations in my DMs, your unique story can have the same impact.

Try this: Kick off a themed content week like “Origin Story Week” or “Quirky Client Chronicles” and invite followers to join the adventure. Use polls, sneak peeks or ask for reactions to create a sense of community. Track what draws in new faces and lean into those ideas.

So, what’s your brand’s blockbuster story? The world is waiting! Let’s give them something unforgettable to talk about!

Sign up for How Success Happens and learn from well-known business leaders and celebrities, uncovering the shifts, strategies and lessons that powered their rise. Get it in your inbox.