Katie Melissa

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Bio

Katie Melissa is a serial entrepreneur who has built and managed over 150 ecommerce stores and taught over 600 students worldwide how to sell on Amazon. As CEO of Elite Automation, she helps clients create additional income through Amazon, TikTok Shop and Walmart stores.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Leadership

5 Quintessential Skills Every Aspiring Entrepreneur Needs to Be Successful

You can nurture some of these skills — but with others, you either have them or you don't.

More Authors You Might Like