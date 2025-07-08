Katie Melissa
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Katie Melissa is a serial entrepreneur who has built and managed over 150 ecommerce stores and taught over 600 students worldwide how to sell on Amazon. As CEO of Elite Automation, she helps clients create additional income through Amazon, TikTok Shop and Walmart stores.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Leadership
5 Quintessential Skills Every Aspiring Entrepreneur Needs to Be Successful
You can nurture some of these skills — but with others, you either have them or you don't.