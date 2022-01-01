Solo Ceesay

Solo Ceesay

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO and Co-Founder at Calaxy

Solo Ceesay is the CEO and Co-Founder of Calaxy. He aspires to bridge the gap between fans and creators through distributed ledger technology. Solo has been featured on CNBC and Nasdaq and frequently contributes to Rolling Stone, Afrotech, CoinDesk and more.

https://www.calaxy.com/

Follow Solo Ceesay on Social

Latest

Business Culture

Being a CEO Isn't What You Think It Is. Here's Why.

The title of CEO may feel more like "Chief Everything Officer." But don't let that title scare you. Let it empower you.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like