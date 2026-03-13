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Key Takeaways While urgency and pressure can produce short-term results, consistent growth and productivity require calm, deliberate actions.

Many leaders unconsciously reward the appearance of progress over actual intellectual discernment — a productivity illusion.

The concept of a growth mindset is often misinterpreted as a call for relentless striving, but sustainable growth depends on psychological safety, reflective thinking and the ability to pause before reacting.

Leaders who model steadiness and calm attention build more durable organizations than those who simply move fastest.

For much of modern business culture, growth has been driven by pressure. Leaders are encouraged to move faster, scale harder and respond immediately. Urgency is often treated as a virtue, and exhaustion can be mistaken for commitment.

Pressure does produce results, as it sharpens focus in the short term and can push organizations through moments of difficulty. However, I have learned throughout my career that a steady pace is far more important when you expect consistency in productivity and growth.

I have seen board discussions where moving an idea forward too quickly produced lackluster outcomes. Pushing your team members to execute something that is time-sensitive without proper planning in place can result in loss of team morale and unsatisfactory results overall, as quality can easily be compromised this way to make way for hurried growth.

Speed of execution is no longer as important as elements such as quality, trust and experience. As markets grow more complex and information becomes more abundant, especially with the proliferation of AI technologies, wisdom and good judgment become the true differentiators.

The scarcest resource today is no longer capital or even talent, but it is attention to detail. In other words, does your product or service show that your company cares about its customers and clients?

The productivity illusion

Modern organizations measure what is visible. Output, responsiveness and speed are easy to track. However, depth of thinking is not. As a result, many leaders unconsciously reward the appearance of progress over actual intellectual discernment. People who pretend to work more will be getting farther ahead than their peers who are able to produce better results.

This creates what I think of as the productivity illusion. While activity increases, decisions are made quickly and meetings slowly but surely multiply over time. But look closely, and you’ll see that there will be no strategy or clarity in the output. Many leaders under this illusionary style of management will respond very positively to every development, but will rarely step back to examine the direction the project is heading. Is it fulfilling its intended purpose?

Research in cognitive science consistently shows that high stress and cognitive overload reduce decision accuracy and narrow attention. Fragmented focus weakens executive function. When leaders operate in a state of chronic urgency, long-term considerations quietly give way to immediate pressures. Important but non-urgent conversations are postponed until they become urgent.

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What a growth mindset really requires

The concept of a growth mindset has influenced business thinking for decades. Research by psychologist Carol Dweck, whose landmark paper coined the term in the mid-2000s, shows that individuals who believe abilities can be developed are more likely to persist through setbacks, seek feedback and embrace challenges. That belief changes how difficulty is interpreted. Failure becomes information rather than identity, and becomes fuel for resilience and eventual success.

Yet large-scale studies also demonstrate that mindset alone does not guarantee performance. The growth mindset is most powerful in environments where learning is supported, and mistakes are treated as opportunities for development rather than occasions for blame. Growth flourishes under conditions of psychological safety and thoughtful feedback. The catch is, this approach weakens under chronic stress and constant pressure.

A growth mindset is often interpreted as relentless striving. In reality, it is less about intensity and more about interpretation. People who grow sustainably do not simply work harder. They respond differently, and that smart response requires composure: the ability to pause before reacting.

In that sense, a growth mindset depends on psychological presence.

Why pressure does not endure

The World Health Organization recognizes burnout as an occupational phenomenon characterized by exhaustion, cynicism and reduced professional efficacy. Many organizations have experienced its effects directly. In one of its reports, it showed that sustained pressure erodes creativity, engagement and trust.

There is a deeper cost. Pressure conditions leaders to equate urgency with importance. When everything feels critical, good judgment disappears. Decisions become reactive rather than reflective. Over time, this has a negative impact on strategic coherence.

Long-term growth requires steadiness. It requires the capacity to hold complexity without rushing to premature conclusions, with patience to allow strategy to mature.

In volatile markets, steadiness becomes a competitive advantage. Teams look to leadership not for heightened anxiety but for orientation. When leaders model calm attention, organizations respond with measured action rather than collective strain.

Work pressures can build a good-looking quarter, but what I have seen in practice is that presence of mind builds a decade of productivity.

Calmness as a strategic discipline

Calm, reflective thought in leadership is often misunderstood as passivity. In leadership, it is disciplined attention. It is the deliberate act of giving full focus to the matter at hand, whether that is a strategic decision, a difficult conversation or a moment of uncertainty.

A present leader listens completely before responding. Questions precede conclusions. Silence is not avoided simply to demonstrate decisiveness.

In mentoring young scholars and executives, I have observed that those who manage their attention deliberately and have a clear, strategic vision of their future make better long-term choices. They are less reactive to volatility and are less motivated by short-term applause. They understand that growth is cumulative and that small misalignments, left unchecked, become structural weaknesses.

A more durable interpretation of growth

The growth mindset that endures is rooted in curiosity and awareness rather than strain. It asks not only how to achieve more, but why a particular direction is worth pursuing. It values depth over spectacle and coherence over speed.

This form of growth is less dramatic in the short term, and perhaps even invisible to less refined performance auditors. But what this discipline generates instead is durability.

As the pace of business continues to accelerate, the instinct may be to increase pressure in order to keep up. A wiser response is to cultivate greater presence of mind in business.

The future of growth will not belong to those who operate at the highest levels of strain. It will belong to those who sustain the clearest attention in an environment saturated with noise.

Pressure may accelerate movement. Presence ensures that the movement is in the right direction.

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