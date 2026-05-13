How I’ve Built 22+ Businesses by Aligning Them With Meaningful Causes From the Start

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

After building more than 22 companies around the world, one thing I’ve learned is clear: today’s consumers increasingly operate from a values-based mindset. In other words, businesses with a clear purpose consistently outperform those without one.

According to a 2022 Harris Poll study, 82% of consumers want a brand’s values to align with their own. I’ve seen this play out repeatedly throughout my career. When a business is aligned with a meaningful cause, it doesn’t just perform better — it builds a stronger culture, deeper loyalty and more lasting impact.

My entrepreneurial journey didn’t begin with a perfect roadmap, but life experience made it difficult to separate business from compassion. Over time, I realized something important: cause marketing is not just philanthropy — it’s strategy. It influences how you define value, build trust and ultimately leave a legacy.

Start with your business DNA

Modern consumers are increasingly driven by alignment with what a company stands for. Whenever I start a new venture, I begin with one guiding question: What problem are we actually trying to solve? Once that is clear, I look for causes that naturally align with both the mission of the business and my personal values. Over time, I’ve used a simple framework to evaluate potential partnerships: passion, audience alignment, mission fit, local impact and authentic integration. If all five are not present, I don’t move forward. This framework has guided partnerships across industries — from skincare and wellness to coffee and sustainable luxury goods.

When done correctly, the cause doesn’t feel added on. It becomes part of the business DNA. For example, my focus on sustainability directly shaped Merci Dupre Clothiers, where environmental protection and textile waste reduction were embedded into the brand from the beginning.

Build authentic relationships

The most effective cause partnerships are never transactional — they are collaborative. Cause marketing only works when both the business and the organization benefit in a meaningful, sustained way. That starts by asking a simple question: How can I help them first?

Depending on the organization, the answer may vary. I’ve partnered with nonprofits, humanitarian missions, hospitals, children’s programs, scientific initiatives, environmental groups and animal welfare organizations. In some cases, support has meant marketing exposure. In others, it has involved product collaboration, operational support or access to platforms and audiences. The approach depends entirely on what creates real value for the organization.

When you lead with contribution rather than extraction, the relationship becomes long-term — and far more impactful for both sides.

Integrate cause marketing into your brand

Cause-driven work should extend beyond messaging or press releases. It needs to be embedded into how the business operates. Across my ventures, this has taken many forms: employee volunteer programs, sustainable sourcing decisions and profit-sharing or community investment models.

One example is Rahm Roast, our clean coffee brand. From the outset, we partnered with initiatives supporting safe farming practices and clean water access in agricultural communities. The cause wasn’t an add-on— it was part of the foundation of the brand. To keep these efforts accountable, it helps to create a system for tracking impact, whether that’s a simple internal dashboard or a more structured reporting tool.

Looking back, aligning profit with purpose has been one of the most defining decisions of my entrepreneurial career. It has allowed me to build companies that create value not just in the marketplace, but in communities, families and ecosystems around the world. Cause-driven entrepreneurship is ultimately about clarity of intention. When you build businesses that stand for something meaningful, you create impact that extends far beyond the bottom line.