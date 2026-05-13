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Key Takeaways Identify the specific hiring frictions slowing the talent pipeline.

Redefine roles around skills and business impact.

Simplify and accelerate hiring decision processes.

Use hiring data to continuously refine talent strategy.

Hiring frustration is frequently treated as a temporary problem — a simple case of slow pipelines or a sudden talent shortage. In reality, these persistent pain points often signal deeper issues in how an organization defines roles and evaluates its human capital. When recruiting feels consistently painful, it usually means a company is trying to solve structural uncertainty with more resumes.

The stakes of getting this right are higher than many realize. Our recent research into the 2026 hiring landscape revealed that 47% of job seekers believe they have encountered a ghost job during their search. While many companies claim to be actively recruiting, this high volume of stagnant postings damages the employer brand and wastes candidates’ time.

Shifting your internal hiring narrative from a reactive chore to a proactive strategy is the only way to build a lasting competitive advantage.

Identify the specific hiring frictions slowing the talent pipeline

Hiring difficulty often signals that an organization has not defined the work well enough. Before searching, audit where your process breaks down, whether in role definition, candidate experience or decision timelines. This is critical in a market where the average expected likelihood of a candidate receiving a job offer has fallen to 18.3%, creating a high-pressure environment for both parties.

A primary source of friction is the demand for a college degree, a practice that eliminates almost two-thirds of workers from consideration. However, research shows that for every 100 job postings that dropped degree requirements, fewer than four additional candidates without degrees were actually hired.

Essentially, if you change the job ad but don’t change how your managers think, your “skills-based hiring” is just a change in text, not a change in strategy.

In my experience, the most damaging friction lives in decision-making. When multiple stakeholders have different visions for a hire, momentum dies. Slow decisions signal internal instability, and the best talent will move on to more decisive competitors.

Redefine roles around skills and business impact

When roles are framed around credentials and checklists, hiring becomes a transactional search for a specific resume. You need to shift your focus toward outcomes and the capabilities required to deliver results so you can turn it into a conversation about possibility. This is particularly relevant as demand for AI skills has surged by 240% since 2010, often outpacing the speed of traditional degree programs.

The business case for this shift is clear. Research shows that non-degreed workers hired for their skills have a retention rate 10 percentage points higher than their degree-holding peers. By focusing on role impact rather than arbitrary credentials, you access a broader pool of problem-solvers and build a more stable workforce. This guarantees every hire is aligned with long-term business success.

Simplify and accelerate hiring decision processes

Lengthy hiring processes are one of the most common reasons companies lose strong candidates. With global youth unemployment remaining high at 12.6%, there is a massive pool of untapped human capital waiting for organizations that can move quickly. You can simplify your process by removing unnecessary steps and approvals that discourage qualified applicants.

To fix decision paralysis and capture this talent, consider these tactical adjustments:

Assign each interviewer a specific theme, like technical skills or leadership, to avoid asking the same redundant questions five times.

Replace open-ended evaluation with defined success criteria so interviewers know exactly what signals to look for.

Commit to tight feedback windows, like a 24-hour requirement, to make sure momentum stays alive.

Survey lower-wage or entry-level workers for internal promotion candidates before opening an external search to reduce hiring risk.

Long silence between steps is where many strong candidates quietly disengage. My advice for you is to treat every hour of delay as a cost to your organizational health. When you move with purpose, you create a professional environment that attracts the high-impact talent your organization needs to scale.

Use hiring data to continuously refine talent strategy

The real value of hiring data is not found in spreadsheets, but in the patterns of human behavior it reveals over time. Analyze where your most successful hires originated and what capabilities allowed them to thrive. This creates a living blueprint for your future workforce needs.

One of the most critical signals is the divergence between your expectations and the reality of the market.

If certain roles consistently take longer to fill, the workforce strategy itself often requires a pivot. I recommend using your data to audit these specific human-centric metrics:

Track candidate drop-off points to identify where your brand or process loses credibility.

Analyze hiring outcomes to make sure your interview themes are actually predicting long-term job success.

Measure the time to productivity for new hires to refine your onboarding and role definitions.

A final word on moving forward

Hiring frustration doesn’t just go away because you want it to. It usually sticks around until you fix the underlying uncertainty in your business. My advice is to stop treating recruiting as a series of fires to be extinguished and start seeing it as the most honest feedback loop you have. When you stop obsessing over credentials and start looking for people who can really solve the problems you have today, the whole process gets easier.

Integrating your recruiting with your long-term goals means you stop hiring for “tasks” and start hiring for the future of your company. Organizations that treat hiring challenges as strategic insight are the ones that will actually scale in this market.