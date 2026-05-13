Your CMO Won’t Last 3 Years. Here’s the Conversation That Would Change That.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Listen to this post

Key Takeaways Most CMO hires are set up to fail before day one. The root cause isn’t about talent or market conditions; it’s about early role ambiguity.

Successful CMO tenures depend on explicit upfront agreement on three things: what success means, the time horizon for evaluation and what authority the CMO actually has versus the CEO.

Before hiring, CEOs should write down and rank the three most important outcomes they expect from marketing in the next 18 months, along with what they’ll stop doing to give the CMO authority to execute.

The data is consistent and brutal. Average CMO tenure is now 3.1 years, the shortest of any role in the C-suite. Every year, there are new articles explaining why, and every year, the number stays the same.

The standard diagnosis blames marketing attribution, board impatience or changing market conditions. All of that is real. None of it is the root cause.

After advising B2B companies on marketing strategy and executive alignment, I have come to believe the real problem is much simpler and much more fixable. Most CMO hires are set up to fail in the first conversation, long before the offer letter is extended.

The ambiguity trap

Here is what typically happens. A CEO decides the company needs a CMO. The board agrees. A search begins. Candidates interview. One is hired based on a general alignment of vision, cultural fit and a handshake understanding that marketing will “drive growth.”

Nothing about that sentence is specific enough to survive contact with reality.

What does drive growth actually mean? Pipeline contribution? Brand equity? Category definition? Revenue attribution? Efficiency of spend? Each of these implies a different strategy, a different team structure, a different budget and a different time horizon. A CMO optimizing for brand equity in year one will look like a failure to a CEO who was quietly expecting pipeline acceleration.

By quarter three, the mismatch becomes visible. By quarter six, the CEO is asking uncomfortable questions. By year two, the search for the next CMO has quietly begun.

The 3-part agreement most CMOs never force

The best CMO tenures I have observed are not the ones where the CMO is more talented or the CEO is more patient. They are the ones where both parties did unusual work upfront to align on three specific questions.

What does success actually mean? Not “grow the business.” Specific, measurable outcomes tied to specific motions. If success means pipeline, say that. If it means category leadership, say that. If it means both, sequence them.

Over what time horizon will those outcomes be judged? Brand work pays out in years. Demand generation pays out in quarters. If the CMO is being asked to build one while the CEO is measuring the other, the clock runs out before the strategy can prove itself.

What will the CEO stop doing? This is the question most CMOs are afraid to ask. Will the CEO stop overriding positioning? Stop pulling the head of demand gen into ad hoc requests? Stop second-guessing brand investments at the board level? Without a clear answer, the CMO is operating in a role where authority is renegotiated fresh every quarter.

Most CMOs skip this conversation because they worry the offer gets pulled if they push too hard. That fear is the root cause of the 3.1-year number.

The diagnostic is the real skill

The best CMO candidates do something different in the interview process. They spend the first thirty minutes asking the CEO questions that surface trade-offs the CEO has not yet thought through.

Questions like: If you could only invest in one of these next year, brand or pipeline, which one? If marketing generates 80% of qualified pipeline but sales conversion stays flat, is that a marketing problem? What would make you lose confidence in a CMO in the first six months?

By the end of that conversation, one of two things happens. Either the CEO realizes they are not ready to hire a CMO yet, because they have not done the internal work to define the role. Or both parties walk away with clarity about what the next 18 months actually look like.

Both outcomes are better than starting with ambiguity.

This diagnostic approach is what we build into executive engagements at Bullzeye Global Growth Partners. Before we run marketing strategy for a client, we run alignment diagnostics with the leadership team. More than half the time, the work that follows looks materially different from the brief we were originally handed. That is not a bug. That is the value.

The hidden penalty for underrepresented leaders

The dynamic I have described compounds for CMOs from underrepresented backgrounds. Women CMOs in particular report that unspoken expectations are even less articulated, that the political capital required to push for a clear agreement is higher, and that the perceived penalty for asking hard questions upfront is greater.

This is one of the reasons we built Club MamaBee, a networking platform for women leaders and investors. One of the most consistent conversations inside that community is about exactly this dynamic. The CMOs, COOs and founders navigating these negotiations do not just need better frameworks. They need a room where other women have already walked through the same conversation and can share what worked and what did not.

The frameworks matter. The peer network matters more.

What CEOs reading this should do differently

If you are a CEO who has lost a CMO in the last three years, or you are about to hire one, the actionable work is not on the CMO. It is on you.

Write down the three most important outcomes marketing should deliver in the next 18 months. Rank them. Then write down the three things you will stop doing to give the CMO the authority to execute. Share both documents with your next CMO candidate before the offer is extended. Ask them to push back on anything that seems unrealistic.

If the candidate pushes back hard, that is not a red flag. That is the diagnostic working.

The 3.1-year number will not change because CMOs get better. It will change because CEOs get more specific.