The Core Element Behind Every Thriving Global Team

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Scaling does not start with headcount. It starts with culture. Without shared values and expectations, growth becomes chaos.

By hiring for growth mindset, investing in employees’ personal and financial well-being and prioritizing real human connection across global teams, companies can turn rapid expansion into a sustainable competitive advantage.

When entrepreneurs talk about scaling, the conversation usually starts with hiring plans, org charts and delivery capacity. That matters, but it is not where growth actually begins. In my experience building teams across countries and time zones, culture has to come first. Without shared values and expectations, growth becomes chaos.

At KeenStack, we use our core values as anchors. Global growth requires something that keeps people aligned when the business is moving fast and the work is ambiguous. Consulting, in particular, is inherently uncertain. Projects change. Customers change. Priorities change. If people do not have a common foundation for how they operate, small problems can turn into big ones very quickly.

Hiring for a growth mindset, not just skills

One of the first things I look for in hiring is mindset. I care far more about whether someone has a growth mindset than whether they graduated top of their class or already have every certification. Consulting requires being comfortable with ambiguity. People need to be able to learn, adapt and recover from challenges without letting every obstacle turn into noise or friction.

In interviews, I focus on stories. I ask how candidates handled difficult situations, what they learned from setbacks and whether those experiences helped them build confidence for the next challenge. I am looking for muscle memory. When the next hard moment comes, can they work through it and get better?

Even with strong interview processes, I do not expect to get it right every time. That is where values-based evaluation becomes important. I use the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) framework, which evaluates alignment to core values and what they call GWC: whether someone gets it, wants it and has the capacity to do it. When someone aligns with values and meets the GWC criteria, they are usually a strong match. When they do not, it becomes clear fairly quickly that the issue is not effort. It is fit.

Professional development is only one part of growth

When I talk about employee growth, I do not mean certifications alone. Professional development is important, and we highly encourage and support training, conferences and technical learning. But growth also includes personal and financial development.

For example, we provide each employee with an Audible membership, giving them access to leadership, finance and personal growth content. We also provide access to financial advisors and help start employees with a 401(k) plan early. The health and financial security of our employees is just as important as the work they do.

One lesson I learned from my previous company was the importance of structuring KeenStack as a C-corp so we could offer restricted stock units to employees. My goal is that when we eventually have an exit, employees benefit financially based on their contributions. I learned that people often do not fully understand the value of equity until they experience it through an exit. This time, I wanted to structure the organization in a way that benefits employees both in the short term and the long term.

Growth should improve someone’s entire life, not just their resume.

Why in-person still matters for building global teams

Remote work has value, and we use it. But in-person connection still plays a critical role in building a strong culture, especially with younger employees and early career professionals.

In India, most of our team members work in the office. Some of them are recent college graduates, and I want them to experience professional environments, learn business behaviors and build relationships face-to-face. In the U.S., we use a hybrid approach. Local employees come into the office a few days per week, so they feel like part of a team rather than isolated behind screens. Employees who live outside of Arizona are fully remote, but travel to the office for important meetings, such as our Sales Kick Off (SKO) or annual planning meetings.

Leadership also travels. Our leadership team regularly spends time in India. We are now bringing team members across regions to spend time together in person. Nothing replaces conversations in the office, around the “water cooler” and shared spaces when it comes to building trust.

Ultimately, customers should experience the same quality and values no matter where the work is being delivered. That consistency comes from relationships, not just processes.

Retention is built through reciprocity

We have had strong retention so far, and that is not accidental. People stay when they feel challenged, respected and supported. Our India office was strategically located to attract strong talent, pay competitively and provide meaningful career opportunities. We intentionally set up the location and structure of our global team to support long-term growth.

But loyalty only works if it goes both ways. When employees show commitment, leadership has to match it with action. That means investing in benefits, growth opportunities and financial participation. Culture cannot be one-sided.

I see culture as a strategic advantage. A strong global bench allows us to deliver high-quality work without unsustainable costs, while local teams focus on customer relationships and business growth. When culture is strong, global scale becomes an asset instead of a risk.

Scaling successfully is not about hiring faster. It is about growing people in ways that allow the business to grow with them.

Sign up for the Entrepreneur Daily newsletter to get the news and resources you need to know today to help you run your business better. Get it in your inbox.