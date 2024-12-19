Here are five key strategies for building a successful global culture that brings out the best in your international workforce.

Teams are more diverse than ever. With advancements in technology, a skilled labor shortage and the booming demand for remote work, work has come to defy borders. Companies that don't embrace this reality and adapt risk being left behind.

I've witnessed this transformation firsthand through my work at DOXA Talent, where we help businesses build high-performing teams leveraging talent from across the world. With team members across the Philippines, Vietnam, Kenya and Colombia, I see how today's technology and remote work are not just reshaping the future of business but also giving people equitable opportunities to earn a good living.

This journey has taught me meaningful lessons about creating a truly global culture. By blending different cultural perspectives while uniting everyone under a common mission and purpose, we've seen remarkable results. Our attrition rate is less than half the acceptable industry standard, and our teams consistently deliver outstanding service with an NPS of 82.

But the most important lesson I've learned is that when we put people first and maintain high standards, we create an environment where teams can truly thrive.

Here are five key strategies we've discovered for building a successful global culture that brings out the best in your international workforce.

1. Define your global culture

A global culture is fundamentally about creating a shared set of values, principles and practices that transcend geographical boundaries. To this end, DOXA prioritizes a few key values.

One of our most important values is curiosity, which drives us to learn about and appreciate the differences that make each culture unique while encouraging open-mindedness and new ways of working. The next is relationships matter. It's about seeking to understand and accept our differences. This means honoring the unique traditions, perspectives and practices of every culture represented in our organization, building trust and fostering an environment where everyone feels valued. Understanding the experiences and needs of team members from different backgrounds helps us create meaningful connections and fair opportunities.

2. Recognize cultural differences

One of the biggest challenges in managing a culturally diverse workforce is navigating communication styles, decision-making processes and giving feedback. At DOXA, we recognize these processes are all shaped by cultural norms.

For example, team members in high-context cultures, such as the Philippines, often use indirect communication, while those in low-context cultures, such as the U.S., prefer directness. When it comes to feedback delivery, certain cultures are more to the point, while others tend to soften criticism. The decision-making process also reflects differences, as I've observed how some cultures favor egalitarian input and others rely on hierarchical structures. Differences extend to time management as well, with punctuality taking precedence in some cultures while others emphasize maintaining relationships over strict schedules.

3. Build a framework for expectations

Something I've found highly helpful is defining our DOXA culture overview, a map per se, which expresses how everyone, regardless of background, is expected to show up within our global culture. This framework sets clear expectations for behavior, communication and decision-making that transcend cultural differences.

Our culture map helps all team members be aware of the cultural nuances that may impact interactions and adapt accordingly. For example, we encourage direct and respectful communication while remaining sensitive to cultural preferences. We also emphasize both relationship-building and accountability to balance task-oriented and relationship-based approaches. Ultimately, our framework is about integration: bringing out the best of every culture while aligning everyone under a common operation and purpose.

4. Adapt your leadership style

Leading a global team very well might require you to adjust your natural approach. I know I've had to adapt my style to fit the more reserved and relationship-focused cultures of our Philippine and Colombian teams. This means creating a safe space by asking more questions, listening actively and resisting the urge to jump in, solve or debate. That, in turn, gives others the opportunity to share their thoughts more comfortably.

As a leader, I've also adapted my communication style. I've had to temper the directness that comes instinctively to me with cultural sensitivity and invest in relationship-building to foster trust. It hasn't always been easy, but finding ways to respect my team's cultural differences while staying true to my strengths has been a successful formula.

5. Embrace continuous learning

A final piece of advice to businesses looking to blend multiple cultures: Become a student. Seek out mentors who lead diverse teams and learn from their experiences. Study what other companies are doing — within and outside your industry — and take note of best practices you could leverage.

By continuously learning and staying open to new ideas, you can chart a thoughtful path forward. Also, approach this journey with humility. Remember that blending cultures doesn't happen overnight. It's a process of understanding, evolving and building a workplace where everyone feels valued and aligned with your company's mission. Your ability to integrate diverse perspectives and life experiences can be the catalyst for winning in today's competitive global market.