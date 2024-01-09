Ninety percent of U.S. workers don't want to be in the office five days a week.

Nearly four years after the pandemic upended the way we show up for work, many U.S. employees still don't want to return to traditional in-office models.

Prospective employees are willing to take an 8% annual pay cut for a job that's partially or fully remote, Stanford economist Nicholas Bloom told USA Today.

That comes to roughly $4,600 a year, as the median U.S. salary for full-time employees is $57,200, per the outlet.

But employees who work from home are likely to see even more significant savings.

The average employee can save up to $6,000 if they're working from home 50% of the time in a hybrid position — and up to $12,000 if they're fully remote, according to a study from remote-work site FlexJobs.

Some of the biggest savings come in the form of commuting costs, clothing and dining out, per the research.

On average, a commuter in the U.S. spends $8,466 going to and from their work site in a year, or about 19% of their annual income, according to agent-matching service Clever Real Estate.