John Chidsey will step down at the end of 2024, marking the close of a transformative five-year tenure.

Subway announced on Tuesday that CEO John Chidsey will step down at the end of 2024, marking the close of a transformative five-year tenure. Chidsey, who joined the company in 2019, is credited with driving a significant turnaround for the iconic sandwich chain, including revitalizing its menu and navigating its sale to private equity firm Roark Capital earlier this year. His departure comes as the company prepares for its next growth phase under new ownership.

The company also announced that Carrie Walsh, Subway's current president of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and former global chief marketing officer (CMO), will serve as interim CEO starting January 1, 2025, while Subway searches for Chidsey's permanent successor.

Chidsey's legacy: Subway's turnaround

Chidsey's arrival in 2019 marked the beginning of a bold transformation for Subway, which was grappling with declining sales, franchisee dissatisfaction and fierce competition. His tenure was defined by strategic initiatives like the "Eat Fresh Refresh" campaign, a sweeping overhaul of Subway's menu that introduced premium ingredients, new recipes and simplified options like the Subway Series.

Perhaps most notably, Chidsey was instrumental in Roark Capital's 2023 purchase of Subway, which positioned the company for long-term growth.

A pivotal moment for franchisees

For Subway's 37,000-plus franchise locations, the leadership transition presents opportunities to address long-standing challenges like rising costs, labor shortages and shifting consumer expectations. Franchisees, who play a vital role in the brand's success, may benefit from renewed investment in tools and support aimed at improving operations and profitability.

Subway's recent innovations, such as digital ordering upgrades and loyalty programs, have already shown promise in attracting new customers and driving growth. However, sustaining this momentum will require continued focus on modernizing the brand and strengthening the relationship between corporate leadership and franchise operators.

As Subway enters 2025, Chidsey's departure and Walsh's interim leadership mark a significant milestone in the company's journey. The brand's ability to navigate this transition and build on recent successes will be crucial as it prepares to write its next chapter under new ownership and leadership.

What's next for Subway?

The transition to Carrie Walsh as interim CEO signals a focus on stability and continuity. Walsh, a seasoned executive with experience leading global markets and marketing strategies, is stepping into the role as Subway works to solidify its growth strategies under Roark's ownership.

The next leader will face the challenge of balancing innovation with franchisee support. Many franchise owners hope this transition will bring greater alignment between corporate leadership and on-the-ground operations. With Roark's expertise in franchising, the company will likely double down on strategies to enhance profitability and strengthen the franchise network.

