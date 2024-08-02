From taking on the right franchisees, to both crafting and maintaining brand identity, to rigorously managing all content (particularly social media), there can be only one prime marketing mover, and it sits at the top.

When sales are down in a franchise network, the franchisor tend to be the party chiefly held responsible. It's a diverse and challenging job — one that includes marketing on two levels: recruiting the right franchisees and then the unit-level marketing for which they will be paying a fee (typically a percentage of their sales), often expecting the moon in return.

Attracting and retaining prospects or customers is everyone's job in a business, but marketing with a consistent and compelling message really does start at the top. One of the benefits of joining a franchise system, after all, is to be privy to existing and successful branding and outreach, including trade dress, professional signage, website design and advertising templates.

But before we look at what you as a franchisor need to provide to franchisees for local marketing efforts, let's start with what characterizes a winning recruitment program.

Marketing to potential franchise owners

First and foremost, sales materials need to be both compelling and meet compliance rules. Different states have different requirements, so hire a franchise marketing expert as well as legal counsel to ensure you're both hitting the right notes as well as acting in accordance with both state and federal law.

And even if you've been franchising for years, it's never a bad idea to revisit sales materials to update messaging, check for unified look and feel, re-ensure compliance and take advantage of any new channels. How many franchisors dreamed they'd be considering making TikTok videos even five years ago?

Start with a website that will capture your intended audience's imagination — one that reflects and burnishes the brand, tells a good story and spells out the specific and unique benefits your franchise offering provides.

It's also important to leverage a variety of media, including electronic collateral materials, search engine and social media ad campaigns, direct marketing tactics and trade shows and publications. And know your audience so that you're putting time and effort in the right places.

Since prospects have become used to getting immediate responses, technology will play a big part in ongoing communications with potential buyers, particularly once they become leads. Whether via AI chatbots, texts, email or phone call, find out how candidates like to receive information and interact.

Additionally, have both a plan and a budget. If you don't have the in-house staff to develop and execute a franchise marketing plan, hire a firm with expertise (and success) in creating and implementing plans for other franchises. This is not the time to just throw ideas at the wall and see what sticks.

Marketing at the unit level

Once you have franchisees who have joined your system, it's your responsibility to support them in promoting and marketing. Word of mouth has traditionally been considered the best form here, but with the takeover of social media, words are coming out of a great many mouths now — and not just your fans'. To ensure you and your franchisees are sending the same message, provide them with sample content, and at least monitor (better yet, directly manage) their online (including social media) presence, as well as overall marketing messaging.

Keeping an eye on all franchisees' marketing activities may sound daunting, but it's vital to not leave things to chance. At minimum, approve all content posted on their individual social media accounts or websites/webpages. A better approach, I've found, is to provide templates and messaging so that the look and feel of all posts, announcements, promotions and videos are always on-brand. These can be generated using your own staff and/or an outside agency.

Yet another idea is to take a hybrid approach, in which the franchisor manages the overall campaigns, but allows franchisees to do posts for territory-specific events, as long as they get content approved beforehand.

To be sure, this direct-manage approach requires dedication and planning, and may seem to not leave much room for spontaneity. So, make an effort to be responsive when a franchisee wants to advertise or post about something going on in their market.

Another important consideration: When establishing a brand development (or system marketing) fund, do the math to ensure that fees collected from franchisees will be adequate to cover the expenses of creating marketing materials, including staff time. Make plain to them that such fees benefit each local franchise, certainly, but are also used to help fund regional or national campaigns from which the entire system benefits. Lastly, consider having any parent-company-owned stores contribute the same percentage for system marketing as franchisees so there is a sense of equitable participation across the entire network.

There will always be pressure (on new and emerging franchisors in particular) to come up with fresh marketing materials to justify marketing fund contributions. Historically, one of the most common complaints from franchisees is that they expected to receive more support in this area. And some franchisors further require a specific spend by franchisees for their own in-territory marketing, which can be a source of additional consternation. One additional solution may be to blend both of these fees into a combined percentage, especially if an outside agency is being used to manage campaigns.

But no matter how you architect your marketing funds and programs, transparency is key. Provide regular accounting/reporting on how funds are being used, including efforts towards social media growth and ad reach, and have proof ready as to how campaigns are working.