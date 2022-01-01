SABEER NELLI

SABEER NELLI

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Zil Money Corporation and Tyler Petroleum Inc

Sabeer Nelli is the founder of ZilMoney.com, Zilbank.com, Tyler Petroleum and is a successful East Texas businessman. Nelli is always building better software solutions in partnership with more than 70 dedicated developers and teams. Over 375,000 SMB uses the Zilmoney.com platform for their AP/AR.

https://zilmoney.com/

Follow SABEER NELLI on Social

Latest

Finance

Most People Never Actually Read Terms and Conditions, But It's a Major Data Risk

Covid fueled a record expansion of desktop and mobile fintech applications, yet nearly three quarters of their users have no knowledge of how safe private data on them is.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like