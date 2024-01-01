Emiliano Jöcker
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Senior Consultant
Emiliano Jöcker is a franchise consultant specializing in strategic analysis and development. With a background in law, retail, franchisor/franchisee operations, and nearly 20 years in franchising, he works with companies across all industry segments, both domestically and internationally.
Franchising Is Not For Everyone. Explore These Lucrative Alternatives to Expand Your Business.
Not every business can be franchised, nor should it. While franchising can be the right growth vehicle for someone with an established brand and proven concept that's ripe for growth, there are other options available for business owners.