Working from home full-time was rare in the past, but the pandemic reshaped the workforce landscape, creating a surge in full-time and part-time remote positions. Whether it’s working remotely for a company or starting your own business, these days there’s no shortage of work-from-home opportunities.

Working remotely offers significant advantages for those who prefer a more flexible work environment and the freedom to set their own schedule.

Pros of working from home can include:

No time or cost is spent on commuting

Less cost dedicated to professional attire.

More options for home-based location and travel opportunities

Schedules that allow people to work when they are most productive

Flexibility to run errands, make appointments, or take care of dependents

Better able to create a work-life balance

On the other hand, some remote workers have reported feelings of loneliness and isolation. If you are considering remote opportunities, ensure they are the right fit for your needs and personality.

Cons of working from home might include:

Difficulty creating a work-life balance

Less in-person contact with coworkers

Feelings of isolation due to a lack of human connection

Negative bias from superiors who prefer in-person employees

Miscommunication due to a lack of physical cues through technology

No opportunity for on-campus office perks like gyms or nutritious meals

If you decide working from home is right for you, look for stay-at-home jobs that fit your strengths. Here are more than 40 work-from-home opportunities, some of which require specialized training and many of which can be lucrative. These are not listed in any special order.

1. Affiliate marketer

Affiliate marketing is a referral strategy in which you link to products and earn a commission on sales. Let’s say you have a website and link to a product on Amazon. When the visitor clicks the affiliate link and buys that product, Amazon will pay you a percentage of the sale as long as you’ve gone through the work to enroll in their affiliate program. You have to do work on the front end to make sure you’re enrolled with affiliate partners, but with relatively few startup costs, affiliate marketing can be a major source of passive income. Average salary: $82,000 annually

2. Animator

If you’re an artist capable of creating animation and visual effects for television, movies, video games, and other types of media, you often can find remote work as a freelance animator or illustrator. Many marketing agencies and publishers are also looking to hire independent contractors, which can lead to consistent freelance work. Average salary: $73,000 annually

3. Real estate wholesaler

Real estate wholesaling is a practical way to earn money by connecting motivated sellers with investors without ever owning or fixing up the properties yourself. The process usually starts when you identify a homeowner interested in selling, negotiate a contract with them, and then forward the contract to an investor for a fee. Most of your daily work, like researching neighborhoods, finding leads, and reaching out to sellers, can be handled from your laptop or phone, wherever you happen to be.

Digital tools have made wholesaling more accessible than ever. Apps and online platforms, such as DealMachine, help you spot off-market properties, reach out to owners, and keep track of leads; all from the comfort of your home office.

Since wholesaling doesn’t require much upfront capital or experience, it’s a great work-from-home option if you’re motivated and ready to learn. Thanks to modern real estate tech, you can get started quickly and grow at your own pace.

Average salary: Your earnings depend on your effort and network, but many successful wholesalers earn $50,000 to $100,000 or more annually

4. Baker, caterer, or chef

If you already have a knack for baking, cooking, and arranging meals, you could turn your passion into a side hustle. Maybe you start small by baking goods for friends, neighbors, online customers, or at a local farmer’s market. You could also launch a catering business or become a personal chef, though those endeavors may require more on-site work. Before you start selling any food products, though, look into the cottage food and catering licensing requirements in your state. Average salary: salary and income will vary

5. Writer and editor

Content writing and editing services are in high demand and can be an excellent way to make a living while working from home. You could run and monetize your own blog (see: affiliate marketing), offer copywriting and editing services to businesses, or even write grants for nonprofits, universities, hospitals, and other entities. I started Due 10+ years ago, and it has been a solid source of revenue ever since. Due started slow and built up year over year, and I stuck with it. Additionally, organizations large and small need freelancers to support their content initiatives. Sites like Fiverr and Upwork can be great places to find gigs — and for potential clients to find you. Average salary: salary and income will vary

6. Bookkeeper or tax preparer

You don’t have to be a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) to work as a bookkeeper; you’ll likely want to take an online course or one at a local college if you don’t have previous experience. Once you’ve completed a course, you can work part-time to help businesses keep their books. You can also help individuals prepare their taxes, but be sure to seek appropriate training and consider earning certifications that will keep you in compliance with Internal Revenue Service requirements. If you’re already a CPA, either of these jobs you can do at home with relatively little additional training. Average salary: $68,000 annually

7. Career and life coaching

Career and life coaching has grown in recent years, as many people seek to set and achieve new goals or overcome personal and professional hurdles. While anyone can become a career or life coach (and not everyone should), there are courses you can take and certifications you can earn that will lend your business authenticity and better equip you to work one-on-one with clients. I have a friend, Keith Crossley, who started and built this into a six-figure business in just under a year. Before you take on clients, it’s important to think about your qualifications, area of expertise, and determine what specific services you can provide. Average salary: salary and income will vary

8. Child caregiver

As daycare costs soared in recent years, families sought alternatives, which in some cases led parents to launch their own child-care businesses. Whether it’s for a couple of hours or the entire day, running a childcare business from your home can be lucrative, though you’ll want to make sure that you obtain the correct licenses and permits. Average salary: salary and income will vary

9. Clinical research coordinator

Clinical research coordinators manage clinical trial operations, including maintaining and organizing documentation, working closely with a team of medical professionals, and ensuring that all aspects of the trials follow established guidelines. While this type of gig typically requires post-secondary education, it can often be done from an at-home office. Average salary: $60,000 annually

10. Computer programmer

Computer programmers typically need to earn a bachelor’s degree in a related field or, at a minimum, need to take a coding bootcamp. If you’ve done this and you’re fluent in programming languages like HTML, JavaScript, CSS, Ruby, Python, or others, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to land a well-paying job that allows you to work from home. Average salary: $114,000 annually

11. Consultant

If you have experience and knowledge in a specific area, then consider sharing it with others through consulting. For example, if you’re an accountant or a lawyer, you can provide career advice to small businesses. If you have a background in software, you could help businesses make informed decisions about emerging technology. Before you start consulting, consider your skills and experience; the longer your track record, the more likely people will consider you an authority in your field. Average salary: salary and income will vary

12. Customer service representative

It’s relatively easy to get set up as a customer service representative. You need excellent communication skills, a landline, and a computer from which you can access a company’s call-log system. Once you’re set up, you can often choose your own hours—customer service lines are often 24/7—and set a schedule that works best for you. In some cases, you may need a degree in a relevant field. Average salary: $48,000 annually

13. Data entry clerk

Data entry is a role that doesn’t require extensive prior experience, and many businesses need data entry services. Typically, the role involves entering large datasets into spreadsheets or other online data storage systems. You’ll need quick, accurate typing skills and a computer with internet access. Average salary: $42,000 annually

14. Ecommerce store owner

The ecommerce industry has exploded in recent years with no signs of slowing down. Some ecommerce business models include dropshipping, wholesaling, manufacturing, white-labeling, and subscriptions. If you’re already creating a product, you may be well-positioned to launch an online side hustle. However, even if you don’t have a product, you can rely on one of the aforementioned business models—and sites like Shopify, Magento, and WooCommerce—to make money via ecommerce. Average salary: salary and income will vary

15. Instructional video producer

When people encounter problems—with their car, with an appliance, or with most things in life—one of the first places they turn is to YouTube. If you have a particular skill or knack for problem-solving, you can grow a major following on the platform by recording and posting instructional videos. They don’t have to be the highest quality, either. If you can help people fix an issue, you’ll rack up followers and soon start earning money via YouTube’s partner program. Average salary: salary and income will vary

16. Graphic designer

If you’re a digital designer and a pro at using products like Adobe or Canva, many businesses or organizations may be in need of your services to design logos, websites, or even ads. You can likely find a full-time job doing graphic design work that allows you to work from home, but as a graphic designer, you can also make good money building a client list as a freelancer. Average salary: $65,000 annually

17. Handmade crafter

If making handmade products like jewelry or furniture is already a hobby of yours, you could make it a full-time endeavor from your home. You’ll need to launch an online shop — perhaps using Etsy or Shopify—and learn the basics of ecommerce. Consider promoting your shop on social media to build up a following, which could turn your talent for crafting into a lucrative business. Average salary: salary and income will vary

18. Music instructor

If you’re a talented musician and a patient teacher, you could start offering music lessons in your living room. You could also consider teaching people virtually via video conference or recording lessons and uploading them to a YouTube channel, where others can learn from you. Average salary: $55,000 annually

19. Internet security specialist

Internet security specialists monitor networks for security threats and implement security standards. They can also install data protection systems. Given that online security is a major concern for many companies, this type of role is expected to grow steadily over the next several years. An Internet security specialist will require specialized training in cybersecurity and advanced knowledge of computer software systems, and you’ll need access to a secure network to take on this type of work. Average salary: $119,000 annually

20. Mock online juror

When attorneys prepare their clients for trial, they often seek feedback on their case and ask people to serve as mock jurors. While some of these opportunities are in person, many are virtual, with participants reviewing transcripts, videos, and photos and then offering their thoughts on the case. Here is a list of resources where you can find this kind of opportunity. Average salary: salary and income will vary

21. Online teacher or tutor

As with many professions, education has evolved over the past several years and, in many cases, can now be done from a home office. If you’re a teacher or subject-matter expert seeking a flexible schedule, consider teaching online courses or offering tutoring services through an online education company. Organizations like K12 and Connections Academy are good places to start, but it’s also worth reaching out to local school districts and community colleges. You will likely need prerequisite educational and work experience, and in some cases, you’ll need a teaching license. Average salary: salary and income will vary

22. Patent or intellectual property attorney

While some lawyers must spend their days in the office or in court, there are work-from-home opportunities across the profession, particularly in areas of the law such as patents and intellectual property, where administrative work can be done remotely. If this type of law is already your area of expertise, you could generate income without having to leave your home. Average salary: $156,000 annually

23. Peer-to-peer lender

Thanks to sites like LendingClub and Prosper, you can lend money to businesses or individuals, and, as an investor, make money on the paid interest of the loan. Regulations vary by state, so you’ll want to ensure you’re following the rules. Moreover, there are often minimum income requirements to become a lender, so you’ll need to prove your financial viability before you can count on peer-to-peer lending as a major source of passive income. Average salary: salary and income will vary

24. Photo or video editor

If you’re handy with a camera, you can work as a photographer or videographer. While some of the work may require attending events, editing headshots or wedding videos can typically be done from home, as long as you have access to a computer and the right software. You can even sell your own images or videos on sites like Foap, allowing you to operate your business from home. Average salary: $65,000 annually

25. Podcaster

Audio storytelling is still in demand, and if you already have an audience — or the tools to build one — you might consider launching a podcast from your home. This will require investing in microphones and editing software at the very least – and if you bring in a large volume of listeners, you can sell ads and generate a profit. Average salary: salary and income will vary

26. Product reviewer

If you have a knack for user design, you could earn a meaningful supplemental income as a product tester or reviewer. Many companies want to get feedback on their products (think: cosmetic products, tools, electronics, etc.) before they go to market. Typically, a company will pay you directly with money or with gift cards; you can also register to be a product reviewer on sites like UserTesting. Average salary: salary and income will vary

27. Repair and maintenance provider

Are you handy and known for fixing things — like bicycles, cars, computers, or small engines? Consider launching your own repair business. If you have garage space, tools, and the know-how, you can start a business where people bring damaged goods directly to your house. If you already have the resources to get going, the startup costs won’t be more than the initial marketing effort to generate awareness around your business. Average salary: $65,000 annually

28. Reseller of used and discounted goods

There is a never-ending supply of cheap and free goods on sites like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist, not to mention yard-sale treasures and deeply discounted name-brand items such as Carhartt factory seconds or tags-on, second-hand store finds. If you purchase furniture, electronics, outdoor gear, and other goods at a bargain price, you can flip them at a high margin. Average salary: salary and income will vary

29. Seamstress or tailor

Many individuals need their clothing altered, and if you’re good with a needle and thread, there are a variety of ways to put your sewing skills to work. You could consider specializing in wedding dresses, suits, or even costume design. If you spend a little money on marketing, you could become the go-to alteration expert in your community. Average salary: $48,000 annually

30. SEO expert

Search engine optimization (SEO) is an important tactic for growing a business’s online presence. If you have experience growing digital traffic, particularly through SEO best practices, there are many remote job roles — full-time or part-time — where you can use your knowledge to help clients enhance their web presence and make money online. Average salary: $65,000 annually

31. Social media manager

Many businesses, organizations, and individuals need someone to manage their social media accounts. In some cases, clients may even need you to develop an entire strategy for them. If you already spend a lot of time on social media and you have past experience managing brand profiles, creating ad campaigns, and responding to comments and direct messages, you could start building a client list and work from anywhere you choose. Average salary: $65,000 annually

32. Stylist

If you have an eye for new fashion trends, you can make a living as a stylist from home. Thanks to virtual meetings and online ordering systems, you can help people assemble their wardrobes for work, special events, or everyday use. Using platforms like Nuuly and Rent the Runway, you can order multiple outfits, send them to the client, and advise them on which ones best fit their needs and personal style. Average salary: $40,000 annually

33. Survey taker

As with testing products, you can earn money by participating in opinion polls, answering questions about your shopping habits, or giving feedback on a business operation. Typically, you’ll be paid in gift cards or another incentive besides cash, but it can still be a lucrative side hustle. Average salary: salary and income will vary

34. Telephone triage nurse

If you’re a registered nurse, you could work for health insurers or health management companies like Humana, Aetna, and UnitedHealthcare. Even CVS Health offers customer support jobs, hiring nurses to remotely handle case management, treatment authorization, and patient education. Average salary: $88,000 annually

35. Transcriptionist

Transcription is a relatively simple process that involves listening to audio files such as lectures, medical dictations, or legal recordings and typing verbatim what you hear. It often requires only entry-level experience, but you must be a fast typist and produce error-free work. While some companies have turned to artificial intelligence for transcription services, many industries still prefer human transcriptionists to ensure accuracy. Average salary: $55,000 annually

36. Translator or interpreter

If you are fluent in multiple languages, you can start earning a living by translating documents or becoming an interpreter. While earning an American Translators Association certification is not a requirement for every job, it will lend your business credibility and help you attract clients in a variety of areas, including business and government, as well as individuals who need help navigating language barriers. Average salary: $57,000 annually

37. Travel agent or advisor

Although consumers have access to numerous travel sites that make trip planning easier, the process can still be time-consuming. That’s why there are still job opportunities for travel agents to scour the web for the best deals, share advice, or plan itineraries. Moreover, many people have turned to social media to share their travel hacks and earn supplemental income along the way. Average salary: $90,000 annually

38. Vehicle renter

Due to high fees, many people avoid rental car services when visiting a new place, and some choose not to own a car altogether. That’s part of the reason peer-to-peer rental car sites have become so popular. If you have a vehicle you don’t need all the time, you can rent it out to individuals and earn income while you’re at home and don’t need your car. Sites like Turo have built-in third-party liability, so you won’t have to worry about uninsured drivers behind the wheel. Average salary: salary and income will vary

39. Virtual assistant

If you’re organized and can handle duties such as replying to emails, managing the calendar, entering data, and assisting with social media, this type of role may be a great fit. With many offices shifting to fully remote work, virtual assistants no longer need to sit behind a desk all day. Average salary: $55,000 annually

40. Virtual public relations representative

Many businesses don’t have the budget for a dedicated chief marketing officer, a vice president of marketing, or even a public relations firm. But they may have the funds to hire a virtual public relations representative to take care of duties like promoting a business, writing press releases, interacting with the media, or managing a crisis. Average salary: $53,000 annually

41. Virtual recruiter

Businesses large and small often need help building a workforce, but they may not need someone on staff full-time. If you have recruiting and networking experience, you could help businesses scour the web for great job candidates, screen applicants, and become an integral part of the hiring process. Average salary: $65,000 annually

42. Virtual therapist

Are you already a licensed professional counselor (LPC)? If so, online therapy has grown rapidly in the past few years, allowing you to offer services to clients in an exclusively virtual format, online, if you choose. The opportunities to practice therapy online vary depending on your employer and clients’ healthcare, but it’s becoming increasingly accessible. However, if you plan to work with out-of-state clients, be sure to secure appropriate licenses. Average salary: $65,000 annually

43. Voice actor

If you have a golden voice or acting experience, you could make a living by recording scripts for commercials, promotional videos, and other audio files. If you’re just starting out, you might consider vocal training workshops, which will help you hone your craft and get leads on jobs. If you want to do this from home, you’ll need to invest in a home studio—including high-quality microphones and soundproofing equipment. Average salary: $90,000 annually

44. Website tester

Businesses want to make sure their websites are intuitive and easy to navigate. As such, they’ll assign instructions for people to follow to test the user experience. You can work with websites like Test.io and become a freelance tester for a variety of digital products, including new websites as well as smartphone apps. To qualify, most companies will expect you to have computer skills specific to their industry or a track record of using similar products. Average salary: $65,000 annually

45. Business development manager

Are you a naturally gifted salesperson who has an eye for relationships? A work-from-home business development manager role might be for you. In these positions, you may develop business plans, find new clients, manage existing accounts, and, yes, achieve sales objectives. To increase revenue, strong sales and client relations skills are essential. Average salary: According to FlexJobs, the average salary range is between $51K to $134K annually

46. Computer support specialist

Also known as computer technicians or IT specialists, you set up and maintain computers, software, and networks for individuals and businesses. Specifically, you provide support via phone, email, chat, and remote assistance software. The job outlook is expected to grow by 6 percent from 2023 to 2033, according to Coursera. If you’re tech-savvy and enjoy helping others, this may be a perfect option for you. Average salary: $49,466 annually

47. AI training

Whether you believe it or not, AI can be made smarter. To learn and improve, modern AI models need human input. Companies such as Outlier.ai hire people to evaluate AI prompts and responses. As the generative AI market is expected to grow to $1.3 trillion over the next decade, there are many opportunities to generate revenue online in this field. Average salary: salary and income will vary

48. Traveler host

Do you have an extra room, a guest house, or even an entire property you are not using? Why not turn it into an income source? By becoming a traveler host, you can rent out your space to visitors. As a host, you’ll need to be comfortable hosting guests in a clean, welcoming setting. Also, be prepared to clean up after stays and to respond to urgent needs. To get started, you can use platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo. Average salary: salary and income will vary