Nadia Liu Spellman, founder and CEO of Dumpling Daughter, wanted to honor her parents' success.

This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features Nadia Liu Spellman, 42, founder and CEO of Dumpling Daughter. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

What was your day job or primary occupation when you started your side hustle?

I was an investment banker working as an analyst at Duff & Phelps in New York City.