She Started a Side Hustle That Earned More Than $1 Million in Year 1: 'Manifest Your Best Life' Nadia Liu Spellman, founder and CEO of Dumpling Daughter, wanted to honor her parents' success.

By Amanda Breen Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Dumpling Daughter achieved consistent growth through diversification, including Amazon and direct-to-consumer channels.
  • Spellman credits her success to goal-setting, attention to customer service, team-building, and balancing personal and professional life.
Courtesy of Dumpling Daughter
Nadia Liu Spellman

This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features Nadia Liu Spellman, 42, founder and CEO of Dumpling Daughter. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

What was your day job or primary occupation when you started your side hustle?
I was an investment banker working as an analyst at Duff & Phelps in New York City.

