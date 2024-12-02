She Started a Side Hustle That Earned More Than $1 Million in Year 1: 'Manifest Your Best Life' Nadia Liu Spellman, founder and CEO of Dumpling Daughter, wanted to honor her parents' success.
Key Takeaways
- Dumpling Daughter achieved consistent growth through diversification, including Amazon and direct-to-consumer channels.
- Spellman credits her success to goal-setting, attention to customer service, team-building, and balancing personal and professional life.
This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features Nadia Liu Spellman, 42, founder and CEO of Dumpling Daughter. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.
Related: At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.
What was your day job or primary occupation when you started your side hustle?
I was an investment banker working as an analyst at Duff & Phelps in New York City.
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Already have an account? Sign In