Gara Post had built one successful celebrity-magnet business before, so she decided to do it again.

This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features Gara Post, co-founder and chief creative officer of The NOW Massage Boutique, which offers "affordable but elevated" massage experiences. Learn how the serial entrepreneur got her start with a different creative side hustle — then seized the opportunity to build a multimillion-dollar franchise. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Image Credit: Courtesy of The Now Massage. Gara Post.

What was your day job or primary occupation when you started your first side hustle, Gara Danielle Jewelry?

After graduating from Arizona State University, I moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment. I was lucky enough to land a job as the executive assistant to the president of Universal Television Group, where I spent the majority of my days working in reality programming. While my time at Universal sharpened my executive functioning skills and opened doors to invaluable networking opportunities, I found myself drawn to a different passion — jewelry design. I would often bead jewelry at my desk, and in the evenings, I'd visit shops in Los Angeles's jewelry district to stock up on supplies. My creative drive, marketing skills and the connections I built in entertainment helped me launch my first side hustle, Gara Danielle Jewelry.