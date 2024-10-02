Hannah Barnstable, CEO and co-founder of Seven Sundays, was inspired to start her business while on her honeymoon in New Zealand.

This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features Hannah Barnstable, CEO and co-founder of Seven Sundays, a certified B Corp nutritionally dense cereal brand available nationwide. Seven Sundays is an eight-figure brand that's more than doubled its growth for three consecutive years, expanding into 2,000 new stores, including Costco and Sam's Club. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Seven Sundays. Hannah Barnstable.

What was your day job or primary occupation when you started your side hustle?

Before founding Seven Sundays, I worked in finance, specializing in investment banking for food companies. This career gave me a front-row seat to the complexities of the food industry, as I worked closely with founders and family businesses. It also allowed me to develop a deeper understanding of the financial challenges food companies face while trying to create positive change.