This story appears in the March 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Nick Loper doesn't just teach the art of side hustling — he's a side-hustler himself. In 2006, while working a full-time gig at Ford Motor Company, he launched a website that recommended footwear through affiliate links. After six years and about $10 million in sales, he turned his attention to another side hustle: an education company called Side Hustle Nation, which teaches others how to build and run — you guessed it—side hustles. Here, he answers users' most common questions.

Side hustles take a lot of time and work. What's the key to staying motivated?

First, choose one you're excited to take action on. But also, when I ask this question to guests on my podcast, they often say, "I was afraid to stay where I was. It pained me to ask my boss for time off." You hear these deep-rooted motivations of, "I needed to get out, I needed to be in charge of my own thing." So connecting with your "why" is super important. You almost have to hit rock bottom.