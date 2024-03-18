A Side Hustle Consultant Shares the Most Lucrative Gigs Right Now Plus, he answers the side hustle questions he gets most often from clients.
This story appears in the March 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Nick Loper doesn't just teach the art of side hustling — he's a side-hustler himself. In 2006, while working a full-time gig at Ford Motor Company, he launched a website that recommended footwear through affiliate links. After six years and about $10 million in sales, he turned his attention to another side hustle: an education company called Side Hustle Nation, which teaches others how to build and run — you guessed it—side hustles. Here, he answers users' most common questions.
Side hustles take a lot of time and work. What's the key to staying motivated?
First, choose one you're excited to take action on. But also, when I ask this question to guests on my podcast, they often say, "I was afraid to stay where I was. It pained me to ask my boss for time off." You hear these deep-rooted motivations of, "I needed to get out, I needed to be in charge of my own thing." So connecting with your "why" is super important. You almost have to hit rock bottom.