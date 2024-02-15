Side hustles are increasingly popular among Americans looking to supplement their 9-5 incomes to keep up with record-high cost of living. Thirty-nine percent of U.S. adults have a side hustle, and 33% of them say they need the extra cash to cover everyday expenses, according to a recent Bankrate survey.

"Side hustles have become more common, but like so many things in this inflationary environment, people are working harder but not necessarily getting ahead," Ted Rossman, Bankrate senior industry analyst, said, noting that, by and large, these side gigs are "essential" rather than "passion projects."

Related: 44 Side Hustle Ideas to Make Extra Money in 2023