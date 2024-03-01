Entrepreneur | March 2024

Entrepreneur magazine
March 2024
15 Weird and Wonderful Side Hustles You Never Knew Existed
Turns out there are all kinds of wacky ways to make extra cash. We found 15 people bringing in thousands of dollars on unexpected ventures, and they're happy to share the wealth.
The CEO of a Disaster Restoration Company On How the Business Has Changed: 'Today, at Least 50% Is About the Emotional Damage'
When Miri Offir became CEO of 99 Restoration, she planned to do things differently.
She Cashed in $100K of Her Retirement Savings to Start a Business. Here's What Happened.
Keri Gardner got laid off in her early 50s, she thought, "Why not roll the dice?"
These Are the Fastest Growing Franchise Brands Right Now
If you want to buy into a brand with momentum behind it, our data shows that these franchises are outpacing the competition.
A Side Hustle Consultant Shares the Most Lucrative Gigs Right Now
Plus, he answers the side hustle questions he gets most often from clients.
The Top Franchise Brands Growing Globally
While our main Fastest-Growing Franchises list focuses on North American growth, more and more brands are looking to grow worldwide. These are the 25 that had the greatest franchise growth outside the U.S. and Canada from July 2022 to July 2023.
She 'Reverse-Engineered' Her First Company's Failure Into a Sober-Curious Brand Making $25 Million a Year
Shizu Okusa ran her first company for eight years but never made enough money. When she founded Apothékary, she knew what she had to do differently.
How to Turn Your Side Hustle Into a Full Business While Working a 9-to-5, From 3 Founders Who Did It
These founders built legitimate businesses in their off-hours. And they all did it differently.
Does Your Brand Look too Corporate, or Dated? See How These Brands Leveled Up Their Design.
We live in a time when brands are more visible and visual than ever. Here, six founders explain how they created brand design that stands out.
These Four Words Can Change The Way You Approach Every Impossible Task
When a door closes, this is the question that opens a window.
Big Businesses Take Forever to Pay Their Small Suppliers. These Founders Did Something About It: 'Nobody Had Seen Anything Like This'
When their first company failed because major retailers took so long to pay, Stacey Abrams and Lara Hodgson couldn't accept the status quo. So they built NowAccount, a novel solution lets small businesses get paid right away. Turns out, big businesses love it too.
See Who Made This Year's Franchise 500 Hall of Fame
Looking to buy an A-list franchise? These brands have been the strongest for the longest.