When a door closes, this is the question that opens a window.

You've hit a wall. Maybe it's an idea that won't work. A pursuit you were rejected from. An effort that failed. Now you feel stuck and frustrated.

I've felt it too — but I learned four simple words that help me move past it. I think they can help you too.

To appreciate them, I'm going to take you back in time. The year is 2005. Kara Goldin and her husband Theo were making a lightly flavored, all-natural beverage in their kitchen. They called it Hint Water, and they thought it had potential.