Jason Feifer is the editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine, and the host of two podcasts: Problem Solvers, about entrepreneurs solving unexpected problems in their business, and Pessimists Archive  a history of unfounded fears of innovation. He’s @heyfeifer on Twitter and Instagram.

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Social media won't accept advertising from either industry. Here's the work-around.
4 min read
5 Ways to Harness Your Fear, According to Entrepreneur's Editor in Chief
Persistence

Everyone faces it. Not everyone conquers it.
8 min read
Every Entrepreneur Has Imposter Syndrome. Here's Why We Need to Talk About It.
Editor's Note

Everyone feels the same way, but no one will admit it. Let's break the stalemate.
4 min read
What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019
Marketing

The Industry expert urges companies to be relevant, not loud.
4 min read
After Realizing He'd Hired All the Wrong People, This Food Startup Founder Hit Reset
Hiring

JUST co-founder Josh Tetrick wanted to build a disruptive company, so he hired disruptive employees. Then he got disrupted himself.
4 min read
Should Entrepreneurs Lie? It's a Tricky Question.
Lying

In the hustle of the startup world, entrepreneurs often drop little white lies -- and don't even consider them to be lies. Where's the ethical line?
8 min read
Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson Had a Falling Out With His Brand. Now He Wants Back In.
Bouncing Back

Entrepreneurs pour their hearts and souls into their businesses. Is there ever a good -- or easy -- time to walk away?
8 min read
Make That Bold Move Now -- and Avoid Looking Back With Regret
Editor's Note

Entrepreneurs live to push boundaries, but fear can cause us to second-guess our gut. Don't. Act now.
4 min read
Why 'Crazy Rich Asians' Author Kevin Kwan Turned Down Netflix
50 Most Daring

As studios bid for the production rights to his books, he was more focused on making a statement than a profit.
4 min read
5 Ways to Seize Opportunity, According to Entrepreneur's Editor in Chief
Careers

It's all about how you look at things.
7 min read
When Times Are Tough, Give Your Team This Pep Talk
Leadership

It's one that LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman has given many, many times.
3 min read
I Became a Better Marketer When I Started Thinking Like an Entrepreneur
Editor's Note

When you think the way entrepreneurs think, you see everything around you differently.
4 min read
Why This CEO Fired Himself and Asked His Friend to Take Over
Leadership

Matt Bodnar was always good at solving problems. But when he became CEO, he saw his company struggle under his leadership. So he made a drastic change.
4 min read
5 Big Questions That Entrepreneurs Should Ask Themselves
Email Newsletters

Also, advice on how to define yourself from Malcolm Gladwell.
7 min read
Here's How People Successfully Work With Friends, Family and Even Their Spouse
Collaboration

The key to a happy life: Clearly defined roles and responsibilities.
4 min read
