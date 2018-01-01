Jason Feifer

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry
Social media won't accept advertising from either industry. Here's the work-around.
Persistence
5 Ways to Harness Your Fear, According to Entrepreneur's Editor in Chief
Everyone faces it. Not everyone conquers it.
Editor's Note
Every Entrepreneur Has Imposter Syndrome. Here's Why We Need to Talk About It.
Everyone feels the same way, but no one will admit it. Let's break the stalemate.
Marketing
What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019
The Industry expert urges companies to be relevant, not loud.
Hiring
After Realizing He'd Hired All the Wrong People, This Food Startup Founder Hit Reset
JUST co-founder Josh Tetrick wanted to build a disruptive company, so he hired disruptive employees. Then he got disrupted himself.
Lying
Should Entrepreneurs Lie? It's a Tricky Question.
In the hustle of the startup world, entrepreneurs often drop little white lies -- and don't even consider them to be lies. Where's the ethical line?
Bouncing Back
Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson Had a Falling Out With His Brand. Now He Wants Back In.
Entrepreneurs pour their hearts and souls into their businesses. Is there ever a good -- or easy -- time to walk away?
Editor's Note
Make That Bold Move Now -- and Avoid Looking Back With Regret
Entrepreneurs live to push boundaries, but fear can cause us to second-guess our gut. Don't. Act now.
50 Most Daring
Why 'Crazy Rich Asians' Author Kevin Kwan Turned Down Netflix
As studios bid for the production rights to his books, he was more focused on making a statement than a profit.
Careers
5 Ways to Seize Opportunity, According to Entrepreneur's Editor in Chief
It's all about how you look at things.
Leadership
When Times Are Tough, Give Your Team This Pep Talk
It's one that LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman has given many, many times.
Editor's Note
I Became a Better Marketer When I Started Thinking Like an Entrepreneur
When you think the way entrepreneurs think, you see everything around you differently.
Leadership
Why This CEO Fired Himself and Asked His Friend to Take Over
Matt Bodnar was always good at solving problems. But when he became CEO, he saw his company struggle under his leadership. So he made a drastic change.
Email Newsletters
5 Big Questions That Entrepreneurs Should Ask Themselves
Also, advice on how to define yourself from Malcolm Gladwell.
Collaboration
Here's How People Successfully Work With Friends, Family and Even Their Spouse
The key to a happy life: Clearly defined roles and responsibilities.