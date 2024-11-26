Black Friday Sale! 50% Off Entrepreneur+

Our biggest sale — Get unlimited access at an unbeatable price.
Use code SAVE50 at checkout.*

CLAIM THIS OFFER

Already have an account?

Sign in

*Offer only available to new subscribers.

Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Want to Make Up to $10,000 a Month as A Speaker? Follow These 5 Steps, According to a Successful Speaking Agent. Discover what it really takes to stand out and succeed as a professional speaker.

By Jason Feifer Edited by Mark Klekas

Speaking can be lucrative. An experienced speaker can easily command $10,000 or more per talk. But how do you actually get those gigs? Speaking agent Katrina Mitchell has advice:

"One of the biggest mistakes new speakers make is wanting to be all things to everyone," she says. They'll offer to speak about anything for anyone — but that often makes them uninteresting to everyone.

Related: I Faced My First True Professional Meltdown — And It Led to an Eye-Opening Revelation

The rest of this article is locked.

Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.

Subscribe Now

Already have an account? Sign In