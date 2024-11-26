Discover what it really takes to stand out and succeed as a professional speaker.

Speaking can be lucrative. An experienced speaker can easily command $10,000 or more per talk. But how do you actually get those gigs? Speaking agent Katrina Mitchell has advice:

"One of the biggest mistakes new speakers make is wanting to be all things to everyone," she says. They'll offer to speak about anything for anyone — but that often makes them uninteresting to everyone.

