It's all about finding your "candidate-market fit," says the author of the book Never Search Alone.

Are you applying to many jobs, but not getting callbacks?

Here's the problem, according to a job-search expert: You might be applying for too many jobs, most of which are irrelevant to you. Instead, you need to find your "candidate-market fit" — and then only apply to jobs that match it.

"When you're looking for a job, you're in a marketplace with supply and demand characteristics," says Phyl Terry, who has helped thousands of people find jobs. "When people get laid off, they spray and pray. Instead of applying everywhere, focus on roles that align with your strengths and the current job market."

Terry offers a specific formula for doing that. It's called the "candidate-market fit."

How to find your fit

What does the term "candidate-market fit" mean? Think of it just like product-market fit — except you are the product.

To achieve a product-market fit, companies must create products that meet the needs of its target customers — and that they're willing to pay for. The same is true here: You must understand how you meet the needs of specific employers, and present yourself as the solution that's worth the cost.

"Understand the market, identify your unique value, and target opportunities where you can excel," Terry says on a recent episode of the popular business show Lenny's Podcast.

Terry knows from experience. Terry is the founder and CEO Collaborative Gain, a community that supports high-level product leaders, GMs, and CEOs, and in 2022 published the book Never Search Alone: The Job Seeker's Playbook, which is about navigating the job market. Terry also runs a free global support group network for job seekers, which has spawned more than 2,400 Job Search Councils, which are groups of people who help each other through the search process.

But here's the thing: Markets change. That means your candidate-market fit may change too, as companies need different things. "If you don't figure out that, then you can spin your wheels more," Terry writes.

That's why it's important to conduct what Terry calls "listening tours" — where you can best understand the needs of your market and refine your candidate-market fit.

How to conduct a listening tour

In an ideal world, you could call up companies and ask what they want. What are you looking for in a job candidate? How can I fit in?

Unfortunately, it's hard to get those answers directly. So you need to do the next best thing: Ask the people who you have access to — and use their insights to refine your search.

"The secret about the listening tour," says Terry, "is not only are you getting market research customer feedback on your fit, you're also creating a whole group of listening posts of people who are invested in your success."

Here are three examples of Terry-approved "listening tours:"

1. The Reverse Exit Interview.

You can better understand your strengths (and even ways to improve) by interviewing your former colleagues. Consider asking them questions like: What makes me a good employee? What are some things I could work on? Given the current market conditions, what do you think I'm a good fit for?

This is an easy way for you to see if your perception of your job capabilities match those of the people you've worked with.

2. Ask Your Friends and Family.

Expand your tour to what Terry calls your "broader network" — friends, family, and trusted acquaintances who will shoot you straight.

Ask them what Terry calls the golden question: "If you were in my shoes, what would you do?" Getting opinions from people you trust outside your workplace can also help you narrow your job search.

3. Talk to Recruiters.

People make a common mistake when talking to recruiters: They ask if there are any jobs available. That doesn't work, Terry says.

Instead, ask them: "What roles do you think I'm a fit for?" That will give you valuable insights into your candidate-market fit.

"When that recruiter calls," Terry says, "pick up the phone even if you don't want the job. Network with them and build that relationship."

Also, don't be afraid to ask for help.

Whether you're applying to jobs or currently in a role, Terry urges people to ask for help. That can be as simple as asking a trusted colleague or friend to review an important email before you send it, or asking for a warm introduction from someone you know.

Terry also suggests that you connect with someone in the same role as the ones you're targeting, and ask them for advice on what mistakes to avoid. "When you ask someone for help well," Terry says, "they want to help you even more. They become invested in you."

This isn't an easy or fast process, Terry says — so when you're rejecte, you should know: "It's not personal," Terry says. "It's the marketplace. It's a relief to know it's not about you."