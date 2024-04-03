Now that he runs a venture fund himself, Spencer Rascoff is sitting on the other side of the table, and he sees what founders get wrong when pitching investors.

Want to start, fund, and sell a major company? Spencer Rascoff has some advice on that — because he's seen it from all sides.

As a founder, he first cofounded the travel-booking site Hotwire, which he sold to Expedia. He then cofounded Zillow, which helped reshape nothing smaller than the real-estate market, and served as its CEO for nearly a decade. Now he's a serial board member, an investor (including as general partner at the venture fund 75 & Sunny), and a continual startup founder — including building social platforms for sharing intel on food (Recon Food, which he started with his teenage daughter) or what's best to binge-watch (Queue), saving creatives from the endless emails they face as they chase down business leads (heyLibby.ai), and simplifying the market for co-owning a second home (Pacaso).

