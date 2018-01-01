Nicole Lapin

Nicole Lapin

VIP Contributor
Financial Journalist, New York Times Bestselling Author, Anchor

Nicole Lapin is a veteran financial journalist, serving as an anchor on CNN, CNBC and Bloomberg. Her first book, Rich Bitch: A Simple 12-Step Plan for Getting Your Financial Life Together...Finally, was recently published and became an instant New York Times Best Seller. NicoleLapin.com for financial advice and unconventional money tips.

How to Organize Your Expenses
Tax Tips

Don't be afraid of your receipts.
1 min read
Why Advertisements for Free Credit Reports Are Scams
Credit Scores

Only one site will tell you your true credit score.
2 min read
Want to Make More Money? Get Comfortable Asking This One Hard Question.
Money

You can't negotiate salary without this crucial knowledge.
6 min read
How to Negotiate Your Way to Better Rates on Your Bills
Money Savers

Most companies would rather throw you a bone than lose you as a customer.
1 min read
How to Sell Your Extra Stuff
Selling

Don't just throw away or store the stuff you don't need -- sell it (or rent it) and make a profit.
1 min read
Faking It: Make a Big First Impression With a Small Budget
Meetings

Look like a big shot without having to spend like one.
1 min read
5 Important Financial Questions to Ask Your Significant Other
Relationships

Don't put off asking about finances just because it might get a little awkward.
1 min read
5 Things You Need Before You Invest in the Stock Market
Finance

Nicole Lapin breaks down how to buy a stock -- and how to know you're ready to start investing.
2 min read
Investing 101: A Quick Guide to Bonds
Finance

What you need to know about bonds.
1 min read
Investing 101: A Quick Guide to Savings Accounts
Savings

What you need to know (and ask) when putting your money into a savings account.
2 min read
How Ignoring the Corner Office Can Create a Collaborative Workspace
Leadership

Why Rent the Runway co-founder Jennifer Fleiss works at a cubicle, just like everyone else.
1 min read
9 Ways to Avoid Rookie Mistakes When Starting Your Own Business
Startup Mistakes

You don't necessarily need an MBA, but do be sure to have a plan.
6 min read
Itching to Start a Business? Start With These 3 Steps to See If It's Right for You.
Starting a Business

Given the current bleak landscape, you may feel the urge to become an entrepreneur. But before you fully commit, follow this advice.
5 min read
