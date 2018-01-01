VIP Contributor

Financial Journalist, New York Times Bestselling Author, Anchor

Nicole Lapin is a veteran financial journalist, serving as an anchor on CNN, CNBC and Bloomberg. Her first book, Rich Bitch: A Simple 12-Step Plan for Getting Your Financial Life Together...Finally, was recently published and became an instant New York Times Best Seller. NicoleLapin.com for financial advice and unconventional money tips.