Nicole Lapin Financial Journalist, New York Times Bestselling Author, Anchor

Nicole Lapin is the New York Times bestselling author of Rich Bitch, Boss Bitch and Becoming Super Woman. She is the host of the nationally syndicated business reality competition show Hatched. Former anchor on CNN, CNBC and Bloomberg. Host of "Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin" launching April 5th.